Rebuttal to ‘Making a Murderer’ broadcasts next month

By Steve Schuster, BridgeTower Media //August 14, 2023

Steven Avery (right) is escorted to a courtroom by a law enforcement officer in 2007

Steven Avery, right, is escorted to the court room at the Manitowoc County Court during the jury selection in his murder case Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2007, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. (AP file photo)

DailyWire+ on Thursday announced the release date for “Convicting a Murderer,” a rebuttal of the Netflix “Making a Murderer” documentary series originally aired in 2015.

According to DailyWire+, the first three episodes of the series on its platform will appear on Sept. 8, with the first two episodes streaming for free and the third episode available for DailyWire+ members only. Episode 1 will also be available to view on the DailyWire+ YouTube channel as well as on X, formerly Twitter. The remaining seven episodes will appear every Thursday on the subscriber-based streaming service.

A trailer for “Convicting a Murderer” also “dropped” on Thursday.

Steven Avery is serving life in prison after being found guilty, along with his nephew Brendan Dassey, in the murder of Teresa Halbach. Halbach was murdered on Oct. 31, 2005. For the past 18 years, Avery has had a number of new criminal defense attorneys who have all been unsuccessful at his release. However, Avery’s current attorney, Kathleen Zellner, remains optimistic that new evidence will prove her client’s innocence.

The Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” which originally aired in 2015, received criticism from some media, government officials and the public for allegedly telling only one side of Avery’s story, revictimizing Halbach and her family, and incriminating law enforcement professionals.

“I watched ‘Making a Murderer,’ did some research and found out I was lied to,” said Shawn Rech, director of “Convicting a Murderer” at Transition Studios who also noted that the original series was “just layered and layered all of this nonsense.”

Rech noted that the original Netflix series “Making a Murderer” was the subject of litigation in federal court from a libel case filed by Andrew Colborn (Colborn v. Netflix), who was a retired Manitowoc County sheriff’s officer. Colborn’s attorneys said that the Netflix series falsely portrayed that he planted evidence, attempting to frame Avery. In 2021, a federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed, stating, “Neither the Supreme Court nor the Seventh Circuit has ever suggested a speaker enjoys unconditional First Amendment immunity for making defamatory statements simply because the statements concern legal proceedings.” However, on March 10, 2023, the court ruled in favor of Netflix and filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, granting a summary judgement.

“In the end, Colborn’s turn in ‘Making a Murderer’ may not have been to his liking, but that does not make it defamatory. Few aspire to enter the cultural zeitgeist on such controversial terms. That possibility, though, is a necessary byproduct of the freedom of press that the First Amendment protects. If media could portray us only at our best, we would be a country of antiseptic caricatures and less intelligent for it,” Judge Brett H Ludwig said.

Rech says that the new series tells a more complete story and tells the truth about Wisconsin law enforcement.

“We don’t tell people what to think. We tell the complete story. Law enforcement was falsely portrayed dishonestly in ‘Making a Murderer.’ You’re going to hear law enforcement respond directly to the false accusations made in ‘Making a Murderer,’” Rech said.

During an exclusive interview with the Wisconsin Law Journal, Ken Kratz, the original prosecutor of the Avery case, praised the series. “’Making a Murderer’ fooled millions of Netflix subscribers into thinking Wisconsin law enforcement officers planted physical evidence, leading to an innocent man’s conviction for a murder he never committed,” he said.

The Wisconsin Law Journal previously reached out to Netflix, Demos and Ricciardi. Demos and Ricciardi did not respond for comment.  Erika Masonhall, a spokeswoman for Netflix previously said, “Thanks for the opportunity, but we’ll decline to comment.”

