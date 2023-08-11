Copyright defender or ‘troll’?

Minnesota defendants are latest targets of adult film maker

Strike 3 Holdings LLC strikes yet again. The company that is becoming equally known for its adult film production and copyright infringement filings has filed more cases against several John Doe defendants in Minnesota.

Strike 3 is a film production company that makes pornographic films under brand names such as Vixen and Tushy. These films are available on websites that Strike 3 owns. However, they are also available on BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer sharing network that allows users to distribute files over the internet. Because the films are copyright protected, sharing them is illegal. Strike 3 has taken extensive legal action against BitTorrent users who are distributing these films.

Other independent movie studios have taken legal action against file sharers, but none comes close to Strike 3. Strike 3 Holdings has been at this since 2017. It has filed thousands of copyright infringements lawsuits against many Americans in several states. In 2022 alone, Strike 3 Holdings filed nearly 3,000 lawsuits in United States courts against BitTorrent users.

This year, Strike 3 is on pace to break that record, filing 1,660 complaints in federal courts in the first part of 2023. Twelve of those cases were filed against John Doe defendants in Minnesota in June 2023. Cases have been filed against individuals in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, and Washington, D.C.

Jeffrey Antonelli, an Illinois attorney and Founder of BitTorrent Copyright Defense Group, deals with Strike 3 Holdings cases every day. “Many times, we see a movie company begin a litigation campaign in one or more states, and it fizzles out within one to three years,” Antonelli states. “I say this having dealt with over 50 of these companies. Strike 3 Holdings stands out for a number of reasons, including that they have continued their campaign for what is now nearly six years.”

Strike 3 commences its suits by filing in federal district court. It then asks for leave to serve a third-party subpoena to discover the identity of the defendants. BitTorrent conceals the identities of the users; however, BitTorrent does not conceal the IP address of the users. Strike 3, which claims to have a proprietary infringement detection system, can detect which IP addresses are illegally distributing one of the films. However, Strike 3 is unable to find who is at the IP address without subpoenaing the internet provider.

Not all judges have granted the company’s discovery requests. Some have cited privacy concerns and uncertainty surrounding the IP address. Although IP addresses often properly identify the user, this is not foolproof. IP addresses can be spoofed, meaning that a user fakes their IP address, typically to cover up cybercrime. Alternatively, an IP address could be randomly assigned by geolocation services.

Judge Royce Lamberth, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was less than pleased in a November 2018 opinion involving Strike 3 in which he denied Strike 3’s ex parte motion to subpoena the defendant’s ISP to discover the defendant’s identity.

“Armed with hundreds of cut-and-pasted complaints and boilerplate discovery motions, Strike 3 floods this courthouse (and others around the country) with lawsuits smacking of extortion. It treats this court not as a citadel of justice, but as an ATM,” Lamberth wrote. “Its feigned desire for legal process masks what it really seeks: for the court to oversee a high-tech shakedown.”

Lawyers across the country have made Strike 3 defenses a sizeable part of their practice. Leonard French is a Pennsylvania attorney who has represented over 1,500 defendants over the past 10 years in file-sharing cases. He agrees with Lamberth, stating, “It’s all about making a business of pursuing infringements.”

Some, including Lamberth, have referred to Strike 3 as a “copyright troll.” Copyright trolls are people or companies who enforce the copyrights they own in order to make money through litigation. “Strike 3 is also a copyright troll,” Lamberth wrote. “If a Billy Goat Gruff moves to confront a copyright troll in court, the troll cuts and runs back under its bridge.”

Strike 3 has taken issue with the term “troll,” asking a Florida district court in 2022 to preclude the defendant from referring to the company as a “troll.” On Jan. 18, 2023, U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven denied Strike 3’s request. An incredibly rare event, a defendant did not settle with Strike 3 and the case was scheduled for trial. At the 11th hour, the parties reached a confidential settlement.

Requests to Strike 3’s counsel for comment on the motivation behind the lawsuits went unanswered.

Settlements in these cases are the norm. French notes that U.S. Copyright law itself fuels the lawsuits and settlements.

“U.S. Copyright law and the costs of copyright litigation make it virtually impossible for defendants to mount a meaningful defense,” French states. “A single infringement can bring $750 in liability, minimum, with some courts tripling that for willfulness to $2,250. And the maximums are absurd, $30,000 per infringement in one scenario, up to $150,000 per infringement in the worst cases. Plaintiffs know this and exploit this ‘opportunity’ for monetary gain. Strike 3 waits until the defendant accumulates 24 infringements minimum, an $18,000 minimum case.”

“People don’t expect online piracy to cost them thousands of dollars in legal fees,” French asserts. “There’s no connection between the cost of a movie and the liability for statutory damages under copyright law (the $750 minimum). Is an adult movie worth $750 if it gets shared and downloaded online? Why is the system set up to make it impossible for an innocent person to clear their name without incurring a life-altering five- or six-digit legal bill? In my opinion, the liability-per-infringement should be something closer to the actual value of the thing.”

In addition to the staggering financial costs, defendants also settle because they do not believe they will get a fair trial. Defendants in these cases are not the most sympathetic to sit in front of a judge or jury. They have broken the law, and they have engaged in conduct that not everyone finds appropriate.

“I have found it hard to convince people to fight when fighting means a David versus Goliath scenario,” French states. “Some defendants settle because they may have committed the offense and need to avoid litigation. Some settlements are innocent people who still want to keep their name out of it. Most people are trying to avoid the huge amount of stress and uncertainty that a lawsuit can bring to their lives.”

Defendants also worry about the impact of being connected with an adult video infringement lawsuit. “They don’t know what the Plaintiff is going to do with their identity, they don’t know the impact of being identified, they may fear being outed to their spouse or community or employer, and they may have immigration or security-clearance issues that compound the problem of being named in a lawsuit in general,” French explains.

“The problem with these lawsuits is the devastating effect they have on the defendants and their families,” French says.

In the Minnesota cases, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dulce Foster granted the ex parte motions to serve a third-party subpoena. “The Court is cognizant of the risk that a Defendant may not be the actual infringer, and yet could be implicated in a case involving sensitive and potentially embarrassing subject matter,” Foster wrote. “In light of these valid privacy concerns, the Court will issue a limited protective order to protect the rights of each unnamed Defendant subscriber.”

Very likely, none of these cases will go to trial.