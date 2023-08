Reinstatement

Jennifer Casanova-Roers was reinstated to the practice of law on July 12, 2023. Casanova-Roers had been suspended on April 25, 2023, for a minimum for sixty days for representing clients when a nonwaivable conflict of interest existed.

William Alexander Winter was conditionally reinstated to the practice of law on July 23, 2023. Winter was originally suspended on June 9, 2023 for engaging in explicit sexual conversations with a client.