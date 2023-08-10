Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tax Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer//August 10, 2023

Home>eadvantage>

Tax Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

Gavel and "TAX" word writing on sound block.

Depositphotos.com image

Tax Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer//August 10, 2023

Sales Tax

Attorney Fees

After summary judgment was entered in favor of appellant on its challenge to an order assessing sales tax, appellant filed an application for attorney’s fees. The Commissioner objected to the award of attorney’s fees on the grounds its actions were substantially justified. The Tax Court denied the application for fees, but awarded costs, concluding that the tax order had a reasonable basis in law and was substantially justified, noting that, although the documents appellant produced in compliance with the discovery order ultimately vindicated its position, appellant refused to provide them during the audit, even though doing so evidently would have obviated the tax order entirely.

9516-R Bugg Prods. LLC v. Comm’r of Revenue

-

Related Content

Court of Appeals Digest: Aug. 7, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

August 10, 2023
Gavel and "TAX" word writing on sound block.

Tax Court Digest: Aug. 2, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Tax Court.

August 3, 2023
The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Supreme Court Digest: Aug. 2, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

August 3, 2023

Court of Appeals Digest: July 31, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

August 3, 2023
The seal for the United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Digest: Aug. 2, 2023

These opinions were released by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

August 3, 2023
The seal for the United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Digest: July 26, 2023

These opinions were released by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

July 27, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023