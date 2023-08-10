Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer//August 10, 2023

Home>Opinions>Supreme Court>

Supreme Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

The Minnesota Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol. (File photo)

Supreme Court Digest: Aug. 9, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer//August 10, 2023

Civil

 

Taxation

Property Valuation

Relator, the owner of a hotel in Bloomington, challenged the value that the Tax Court placed on the hotel for tax assessment purposes. The tax court determined that the taxable 2018 market value of the hotel was $25,500,000, an amount that exceeded the valuations offered by relator and respondent county.

The Supreme Court held that (1) the tax court’s assessment of the market value of a full-service hotel using the income capitalization approach, including its use of the management fee method, was not erroneous; (2) the tax court’s assessment of the value of a full-service hotel under the sales comparison approach was generally not erroneous, however, the tax court erred to the extent that nothing in the record showed that it correctly adjusted its percentage reduction in the total value of a comparator hotel used in the sales comparison approach. Affirmed in part, vacated in part, and remanded.

A22-1201 Bloomington Hotel Investors, LLC v. County of Hennepin (Tax Court)

 

 

Orders

 

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Fred W. Inman was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law, with no right to petition for reinstatement for 5 years.

A23-0396 In re Inman

l

Related Content

The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Supreme Court Digest: Aug. 2, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

August 3, 2023
The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Supreme Court Digest: July 26, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

July 27, 2023
The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Supreme Court Digest: July 19, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

July 20, 2023

Supreme Court Digest: July 12, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

July 13, 2023

Supreme Court Digest: July 5, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

July 6, 2023

Supreme Court Digest: June 28, 2023

These opinions were released by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

June 29, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023