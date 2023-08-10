Supreme Court confirms precedent on admissibility of dying declarations

Dying declarations’ admissibility live another day in Minnesota.

In State of Minnesota v. Brent Douglas Buchan, filed Aug. 2, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that its precedent that provided the dying declaration exception to the Confrontation Clause was not wrongly decided and that dying declarations do not violate a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to confrontation.

A badly wounded Josh Boyce was encountered by Minneapolis police officers on Oct. 26, 2020. While struggling to breathe, Boyce called out “Brenty got me” or “Brenty shot me.” Clarifying who Brenty was, officers asked Boyce who shot him. Boyce responded, “Brenty Buchan.” Lifesaving attempts could not revive Boyce and he died later that day.

A grand jury indicted Buchan in July 2021. Buchan moved to exclude Boyce’s dying declaration as unreliable hearsay. Citing Boyce’s autopsy — which revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC in his system — Buchan argued that the drugs affected Boyce’s ability to understand whether death was imminent.

However, the district court denied the motion to exclude the statements, finding that Boyce did believe he was about to die and that the statements related to his death. A jury found Buchan guilty. Buchan was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.

On appeal, Buchan argued that the Minnesota Supreme Court erred in its 2005 decision, State v. Martin. In that case, the court determined that dicta in a footnote of the 2004 U.S. Supreme Court case, Crawford v. Washington, was persuasive authority for holding that the defendant’s right to confrontation is not violated when a dying declaration is admitted.

Buchan declared that it was incorrect for Minnesota to allow dying declarations until the U.S. Supreme Court explicitly stated that there was an exception to the Confrontation Clause. “Martin must be overruled because it restricted a federal constitutional right that the Supreme Court guaranteed in Crawford and has not abandoned,” declared Anders Erickson, assistant public defender, who represented Buchan.

“If Martin is not overruled, there is a real possibility that a defendant such as Mr. Buchan will have a lesser right to confrontation if he is prosecuted in Hennepin County District Court than if he is prosecuted down the street in the federal courthouse,” Erickson added.

The court agreed that the U.S. Supreme Court — the ultimate interpreter of the U.S. Constitution — had not made any specific announcement regarding dying declarations. It was unpersuaded, however, that Minnesota was prohibited from having constitutional interpretations that did not echo, but did not conflict with, the court.

Additionally, Buchan argued that the current rationale for admitting dying declarations is opposed to the original rationale for the exception. Buchan asserted that dying declarations were historically accepted because of beliefs that dying people would speak the truth for fear of consequences in the afterlife. These days, Buchan maintained, dying declarations are admissible due to necessity and reliability.

The state disagreed. Although it agreed that historically there were religious motivations for the exception, it maintained that religious motivations were not a required element of the exception. “The religious rationales for the dying declaration exception at common law are just that — rationales — not elements,” the court wrote. “And the religious rationales were themselves rooted in the idea that a person would not lie before death, making the statements reliable.”

“Modern dying declarations are likewise admissible due to their presumed reliability, so long as the declarant believed their death was imminent,” the court added.

The court upheld its 2005 Martin decision. It concluded that the district court did not err when it admitted evidence of Boyce’s dying declarations. Buchan’s conviction was affirmed.