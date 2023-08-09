Internet adds wrinkle to federal venue challenges

BOSTON — A Russian hacker has lost his battle for a judgment of acquittal on the basis that Boston’s federal court was an improper venue in which to try him for crimes committed over the internet.

But members of the criminal defense bar expect the war to continue, as they push back against the government’s broad discretion to initiate prosecutions virtually anywhere that digital information travels.

In U.S. v. Klyushin, in addition to finding the defendant guilty on four counts alleging wire fraud, securities fraud and unauthorized access to computers, jurors also found that the government had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that U.S. District Court in Boston was a proper venue for each count.

Venue had been based on “packets of information” that passed through a server in Boston, even though the defendant had no knowledge that was the route the information would travel.

To support his venue challenge, the defendant offered an interesting piece of evidence: a section of the Department of Justice’s own manual, which Judge Patti B. Saris agreed was helpful in framing the issues, even if it did not create legal rights.

The section in question explained that multidistrict offenses “may be … prosecuted in any district in which such offense was begun, continued or completed,” with the caveat that only the “essential conduct elements” of a crime qualify.

The manual then went on to provide a detailed example involving an intruder located in California who uses communications that pass through a router in Arizona to break into a network in Illinois, and then uses those network connections to obtain information from a server in Kentucky.

The manual raises considerable doubt as to whether venue would be proper in Arizona, noting “in cases where the path of transmission is unpredictable, a court may find it difficult to conclude that a crime was committed in a district merely because packets of information happened to travel through that district.”

The Massachusetts IP address in Klyushin “substantially mirrors” the Arizona router in the manual, the defendant argued.

The defendant in Klyushin then sought to bolster his argument by citing to the 2014 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case U.S. v. Auernheimer, which “provides a thoughtful discussion on venue in the cybercrime context,” Saris acknowledged.

The 3rd Circuit wrote in Auernheimer: “As we progress technologically, we must remain mindful that cybercrimes do not happen in some metaphysical location that justifies disregarding constitutional limits on venue. People and companies still exist in identifiable places in the physical world. When people commit crimes, we have the ability and obligation to ensure that they do not stand to account for those crimes in forums in which they performed no ‘essential conduct element’ of the crimes charged.”

In Klyushin, the government distinguished Auernheimer on the basis that the “essential conduct element” of accessing confidential information and obtaining it happened in Boston, and Saris agreed that it had the better argument.

“While [the defendant] hit send on a computer in Russia, he caused the crimes to be implemented in part in Massachusetts,” Saris wrote. “Based on this evidence concerning the use of a server in Boston, a jury could reasonably find by a preponderance of the evidence that [his] use of the IP addresses in Boston was essential conduct, and that Massachusetts had a meaningful connection to the crimes committed.”

A battle worth waging

The defendant’s attorney, Maksim Nemtsev of Boston, said he could not yet say whether his client would pursue an appeal of Saris’ decision.

He noted that he and his client likely would not have challenged the venue at all if the case had been brought in Illinois, where the victim’s company was located; in California, where much of the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation took place; or in Washington, D.C., home base for the FBI.

But the prosecutors’ “arbitrary” choice to bring the case in Massachusetts was another matter, Nemtsev said.

Especially in the internet age, he encouraged his fellow defense counsel to remember that the framers saw fit to place safeguards against being hauled into court in far flung places in both Article III and the Sixth Amendment. He noted that two people could be standing next to each other in Massachusetts, sending text messages back and forth, while those messages could be bouncing off servers in California or Washington state, unbeknownst to the sender or receiver.

“This is going to be an ongoing issue unless it is reined in somehow,” he said.

In Nemtsev’s mind, the law in the 2nd Circuit, which recognizes a “foreseeability” requirement for venue, should be the law of the land.

Nemtsev may at least get a warmer audience for that argument at the 1st Circuit, given how deferential trial judges tend to be toward the government’s choice of venue, especially on Rule 29 motions, which are “almost never successful,” Boston criminal defense attorney C. Henry Fasoldt said.

Fasoldt said he was curious to see what an appeals court might do with the issue, noting that the fact pattern may provide ideal fodder for helpful case law.

Fasoldt added that he found Saris’ decision well-reasoned, noting her rationale was like that used by the 4th Circuit in the 2007 case U.S. v. Johnson.

Still, Fasoldt also has some sympathy for the idea that the venue provision must have some teeth to it to be meaningful.

The Klyushin case is a “demonstration that the defense community is beginning to push back on the government’s selection of venue,” said Boston criminal defense attorney Martin G. Weinberg.

That pushback is not limited to internet cases, he added, noting that venue was an issue for one of his clients in the Varsity Blues admissions case, Canadian businessman, David Sidoo, who hired California consultant Rick Singer to help his children get into two California universities.

But computer-aided crimes will increasingly provide a battleground for venue issues, Weinberg predicted.

Those are battles worth fighting for the defense community, Weinberg agreed, even as the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, in Smith v. United States, clarified that a defendant who prevails on a venue challenge should be granted a new trial rather than an acquittal, as the defendant in Smith had argued.

Given how few cases proceed to trial, Weinberg said Nemtsev deserves credit for seeing the case through to a verdict and then his post-trial motion.

“This is the beginning of how the law evolves,” Weinberg said.

Though Klyushin may not turn out to be the vehicle, the issue of how strong the nexus needs to be between the venue and an element of the underlying offense may eventually reach the Supreme Court, particularly given the conflict that already seems to exist between the circuits, Weinberg said.

Boston criminal defense attorney Peter T. Elikann agreed that Nemtsev engaged in some “first-rate lawyering” in vigorously arguing his position.

The only flaw Elikann said he could see in Nemtsev’s favored “foreseeability” standard is that you might have cases in which it was not foreseeable by a foreign actor that their activities would subject them to the jurisdiction of any U.S. court.

“I think the law is trying to adapt itself to these internet offenses that were never anticipated by the Founding Fathers,” he said.

Earnings reports purloined

Vladislav Klyushin was the owner and first deputy general director of M-13, a Moscow-based information technology company, which purported to offer technological and media monitoring services to businesses and government entities in Russia.

The government offered evidence at trial that, between January 2018 and September 2020, Klyushin and his co-conspirators conspired to gain access to information stored on the computer networks of Toppan Merrill and DFIN, two American “filing agents” who assist public companies with their SEC filings.

Using an employee’s stolen user credentials, Klyushin and his accomplices used a server in Boston to gain unauthorized access to DFIN’s network in Illinois and then download back to that Boston server the confidential earnings reports of many public companies.

In one instance, Klyushin and his co-conspirators downloaded information related to the electric vehicle company Tesla, bought the company’s stock, and then, after the earnings were publicly announced, sold their shares at a great profit.

The government alleged that the scheme netted more than $90 million in profits, of which Klyushin’s share was at least $36 million.

The IP addresses through which the conspirators downloaded the material belonged to a block assigned to Stackpath, which like other virtual private network service providers offers subscribers a way to maintain a degree of anonymity on the internet. In this case, Stackpath leased a server physically located in a data center on Summer Street in Boston, though there was no evidence that Klyushin or any of its other customers knew that.

Klyushin was arrested while on a skiing trip in Switzerland and brought directly to Boston to stand trial.

At the conclusion of a 10-day trial, the court gave an omnibus instruction on venue, to which the parties did not object.

The jury not only convicted Klyushin but also found that the government had established venue by a preponderance of the evidence on each of the four counts.

Foreseeability rejected

As part of his argument, Klyushin also urged Saris to adopt the standard used in the 2nd Circuit, which incorporates a foreseeability requirement into its venue test.

The test, found in the 2003 case U.S. v. Svoboda, says that venue is proper in a district where “(1) the defendant intentionally or knowingly causes an act in furtherance of the charged offense to occur in the district of venue or (2) it is foreseeable that such an act would occur in the district of venue.”

Because the Boston IP addresses used in the hacking scheme were assigned at random by the VPN provider — and only used from late October to early November 2018, a small portion of the overall charged conspiracy — Klyushin argued that venue was proper under neither prong of the Svoboda test.

But Saris noted that several circuits had explicitly rejected adopting a foreseeability requirement for venue.

Given the “weight of the case law,” Saris declined to adopt the foreseeability requirement.

“Even if there were a foreseeability requirement, the Court does not find persuasive the argument that no jury could reasonably find that a defendant (or co-conspirators) who commits a crime by employing a VPN service provider that uses random IP addresses nationwide in order to preserve anonymity could not reasonably foresee that venue would exist in a district where the assigned server was located,” Saris wrote.