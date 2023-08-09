COVID ruling supports pharmacies

8th Circuit says they can’t be compelled to dispense drug

In August 2022, a Minnesota federal district court held that a pharmacy cannot be compelled to dispense ivermectin to treat COVID-19. On Aug. 7, 2023, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s ruling.

The case arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic. As doctors were attempting to figure out what the virus was and how to cure it, a variety of treatments were floated by physicians. Some physicians began prescribing ivermectin — used to treat parasites — as well as hydroxychloroquine, which can treat and prevent malaria. Both of these were prescribed “off label,” meaning that the drug is prescribed for a condition that it is not approved to treat.

Minnesota residents William and Karla Salier became seriously ill with COVID-19 in October 2021. A Missouri physician prescribed both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to the Saliers. The doctor sent the prescription to a Walmart pharmacy in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Walmart’s pharmacist would not fill the prescriptions, apparently stating to the Saliers that those treatments were inappropriate. Afterward, the Saliers tried the Hy-Vee pharmarcy. Hy-Vee also refused to fill the prescriptions, citing its corporate policy that prohibited dispensing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

After being refused by both pharmacies, the Saliers purchased a veterinary formulation of the medicine that is used to treat large animals such as horses. Afterward, they apparently made a speedy recovery from their illness and were back to normal in two weeks.

The Saliers filed a diversity action against Walmart and Hy-Vee for violating their apparent common law right of “self-determination” and for the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Defendants moved to dismiss, which was granted by the district court.

Norm Pattis represented the Saliers. Pattis is a Connecticut attorney who represented conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was ordered suspended for six months for improperly sharing the Sandy Hook families’ medical records before the suspension was indefinitely postponed in February 2023.

“That medical professional uses his or her judgment and prescribes something and has a right to have that prescription filled,” stated Pattis. “The pharmacist has a duty to determine it is not an error. When the pharmacist fulfills that duty by talking to the doctor, what gives the pharmacist the right to say no to the doctor?”

Pattis also argued that the Saliers had a right under to privacy and bodily integrity in this context, even though he did not have precedent to cite. “No state has recognized a right to bodily autonomy in these contexts but these cases are new,” Pattis argued. “With respect to ivermectin, there was a robust controversy.”

While the district court did not recognize the Saliers’ alleged “common-law right to self-determination,” the Saliers maintained that the Minnesota Supreme Court had recognized this principle in the 1977 case Cornfeldt v. Tongen. In the case, the court stated that society is “morally and legally committed to the principle of self-determination, a corollary of which is the right of every adult of sound mind to determine what shall be done with his own body.” While admitting that no Minnesota appellate court cited this sentence that was paramount to their argument, the plaintiffs nonetheless maintained it was not mere obiter dictum.

Andrew Brantingham, partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, represented Hy-Vee. “It is absolutely true that the common law evolves. It is also true that this court has consistently and rightly held that it is not the role of this federal court sitting in diversity to fashion new state law, particularly where that state law expands the scope of liability.”

The 8th Circuit wrote, “As the district court explained, the Saliers are asking a federal court sitting in diversity to recognize a ‘sweeping new right’ based ‘on a fragment of sloppy dicta in an opinion that analyzed a different issue,’”

The court, asserting that its role was to predict how the Minnesota Supreme Court would rule on the issue, predicted that the Minnesota Supreme Court would not recognize the right to self-determination.

“[N]ot a single State has recognized the asserted right of a patient to force a medical provider to provide treatment against the provider’s professional judgment, and several state courts have held there is not a right,” the court asserted.

Although the Minnesota Supreme Court has not yet taken up this issue, the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently considered a similar case in Gahl v. Aurora Health Care, Inc. In that case, the nephew of a man who was severely ill with COVID-19 and denied ivermectin by medical providers, sued the hospital. The court ruled 6-1 that medical providers do not need to administer ivermectin for COVID. None but dissenting Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley recognized a right to self-determination.

The 8th Circuit also characterized as “frivolous” the plaintiffs’ allegations that Hy-Vee and Walmart had no reasonable medical or scientific basis when they did not fill Saliers’ prescriptions. “The allegations that Walmart and Hy-Vee simply chose to replace the judgment of an outlier physician with their ‘baseless political conclusions’ and ‘a one-size-fits-all corporate policy based on political fearmongering’ are absurd hyperbole, if not outright falsehoods,” the court stated.

Additionally, the court rejected the Saliers’ intentional infliction of emotional distress claim. Although the Saliers claimed that the Walmart pharmacist was rude when she refused to fill the prescription, that conduct did not rise to the level of extreme and outrageous conduct, the court determined. Nor did the court find that being denied the prescription itself caused the Saliers severe emotional distress. “Unquestionably, the unknown and potentially severe consequences of contracting COVID-19, and the uncertainty of how to treat it, caused countless Americans great emotional distress,” the court concluded.