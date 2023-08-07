People & Practices: August 07, 2023

Winthrop & Weinstine adds three attorneys

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., announces that three attorneys have joined the firm.

Edward “Teddy” J. Fleming, V, counsel in the Corporate & Transactions practice, advises public and private companies, family-owned businesses, private equity firms, and their boards of directors on a wide range of strategic matters. These include mergers and acquisitions, exit transactions, purchases and sales of portfolio companies, rollover transactions, recapitalizations, private securities offerings and private placements of debt securities, joint ventures and other strategic alliances, capital markets transactions, corporate finance and credit facility transactions, corporate governance matters, and general corporate issues.

He earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. He earned his M.S.W. from Boston College, and his B.A. in Psychology, Sociology and Spanish from Saint Norbert College.

Will J. Schumacher is counsel in the Creditors’ Remedies, Bankruptcy & Work-Out Practice, where he represents and advises debtors, secured and unsecured creditors and others in the financial services industry. He focuses his practice on creditors’ rights, business restructuring and reorganization, including chapter 11 proceedings, complex bankruptcy litigation, liquidation, section 363 sales, and out-of-court restructuring related matters. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School with a Business Law Concentration. He earned his B.S.B. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management, and is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Zachary D. Wall is an associate in the Commercial Lending practice. He has experience drafting and negotiating a variety of contracts and agreements, and has a background in general corporate work, representing clients in the areas of real estate, securities and business formation. He earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law, and his B.A. in Political Science, magna cum laude, from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Bassford Remele adds litigator Pfau

Bassford Remele has added attorney Michael J. Pfau to the firm. Pfau is a litigator, focusing his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, consumer law defense, construction, and employment litigation/advice. He has first-chair trial experience and conducted oral arguments at the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He also has handled administrative appeals at both the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service. Michael is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

DeWitt adds Graen in Minneapolis

DeWitt LLP announces associate attorney Joseph Graen has joined the firm in Minneapolis. Graen is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practice groups. He earned a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A.Sc., in Engineering, from Princeton University. He is a member of the Minnesota State Bar.

Environmental attorney Leisen joins Fredrikson

Attorney Molly Leisen has joined Fredrikson as an associate in the Environmental Law, Energy & Natural Resources and Energy Regulation & Permitting groups.

Leisen assists clients with management of environmental due diligence, allocation of environmental liabilities and obligations, and drafting of environmental provisions in mergers and acquisitions and real property transactions.

Before joining Fredrikson, Leisen worked at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Arthur Chapman adds Tyler J. Martin

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. announces the addition of attorney Tyler J. Martin. Martin’s practice focuses on Automobile Law and General Liability. He has experience working as an insurance underwriter and has worked in the areas of nonprofit work, compliance, and public policy. Martin majored in pre-law at Marquette University and attended Mitchell Hamline School of Law where he earned his J.D.

