Moriarty brings rehabilitative mindset to post

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on July 31, 2023, announced that her office was requesting a generous sentence for Husayn Braveheart, who is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting second-degree murder during an attempted carjacking. He was 15 at the time of the crime and is now 20. The gunman who fired the fatal shot received a sentence of about 22 years.

Moriarty announced her office would request a year in the workhouse followed by five years of probation, requiring him to stay law abiding. At deadline, the plea bargain had not been accepted by the court.

This is the kind of thing that rubs some people the wrong way about Moriarty, who formally was the chief public defender in Hennepin County. That includes the family of Steven Markey, who was murdered.

But addressing issues posed by violent youth is an important issue for Moriarty, she said on a Webcast on Aug. 3, “An Update from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.”

Moriarty said that she approached prosecution with a rehabilitative mindset and views crime through a lens of public safety. Braveheart, whose case has been litigated for five years, is making strides with rehabilitation and has been in jail for four years. That was the way she ran for office.

Her goals are increased collaboration with other interested partners, to provide accountability and to maintain transparency. Moriarty said she wants to be partners with law enforcement and also ensure that the needs of the crime victim are heard.

The Legislature apparently agreed with her. The last legislative session was the most successful in history from a public safety perspective, Moriarty said. The state funded sexual and domestic violence groups for victims and community alternatives for offenders, she said. It also funded violent crime, juvenile justice and gun reform measures.

Her office is also looking for ways to improve the outcome of the criminal process for youth offenders, she said. She wants to work with police to prevent violence from escalating and figure out a way to protect offenders who may be children in need of protection. She emphasized, “we are not giving information back to law enforcement.”

She has formed a youth and family services department in the office, which will encompass child protection, youth and family services, and child support. A “Be at School” program addresses truancy.

Moriarty said that the county attorney’s office also has created a professional standards division and expanded its training program, including taking a look at the protocols involved with Brady evidence. (Brady v. Maryland requires prosecutors to disclose evidence that is exculpatory to the defendant.)

Moriarty said that the county attorney’s office has not always had a good relationship with police chiefs in Hennepin County but that she has met with the chiefs to discuss their concerns. She also has appointed a law enforcement liaison from the county attorney office.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about Brady,” she said, not just with Minneapolis police. She said the police are not always sure what the county attorney wants. She is also working on getting Brady evidence from the police and to the defense attorney early in the prosecution process to prevent needless litigation. She advocates disclosing the evidence and later arguing to keep it out of the trial. “That will make us all better,” she said.

Her office is also taking a look at judicial opinions that address police officer credibility because that information has previously not been collected.

Other initiatives in the office are underway. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about culture,” Moriarty said. One change allows prosecutors discretion in charging a case and no longer requires an attorney to charge the most serious crime possible, she said.

The policy has officially changed from disregarding deportation of defendants, often a collateral consequence of a prosecution. Now the charging attorney must consider immigration consequences, Moriarty said, while acknowledging that “we have a long way to go on collateral consequences.”

She is also working on prosecutor-initiated sentence review. “I support expanded opportunities for people to have their cases looked at,” she said.

A major challenge to law enforcement took effect two days before Moriarty’s webcast, with the decriminalization of marijuana. The law is complicated, and there are questions about it, including questions about penalties, she said.

There are also concerns about persons driving under the influence of marijuana, which is not readily tested as is a driver’s blood alcohol content, Moriarty said, as well as other confusion among the public and law enforcement. “It’s going to be difficult. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”