Union dues challenge rejected

Food service managers in the Burnsville-Savage-Eagan public schools filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging that the unions they belonged to were violating their free speech rights. On July 28, 2023, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, affirming the district court, determined that the employees failed to state a claim.

The plaintiffs were employed as food service managers who work with school lunch workers. All of the plaintiffs signed a contract to join School Service Employees International Union Local 284, the union that represents service works in the school district. Under the contract, the union deducted monthly union dues from their paychecks, sending those dues to Local 284 on the union members’ behalf.

According to the complaint, however, the plaintiffs were apparently unaware that “they might possibly waive their First Amendment rights related to subsidizing Local 284’s political advocacy by joining Local 284.” Nor were the plaintiffs apparently aware that they had a right to not be a union member and refrain from paying dues to Local 284. “The checkoffs fail to inform employees of their First Amendment rights by merely reciting that the signing of the checkoffs is ’voluntary,’” the complaint asserted.

In March 2020, all of the plaintiffs terminated their union membership. They asked for dues to stop being deducted. Under the contract, deductions will only be terminated if the employee revokes authorization by sending written notice to the employer and union during a certain time period of 15 days before the annual anniversary date of the authorization. Those deductions continued for several more months because the notice was provided after the anniversary date.

The Upper Midwest Law Center initially filed the complaint on the plaintiffs’ behalf in March of 2021, claiming that the union dues were “illegally deducted.” The relief sought included the return of union dues deducted from when the employee joined the union until when the deductions stopped. Plaintiffs also asked the court to declare that the union deduction, without a knowing and voluntary waiver of First Amendment rights, violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the First and 14th Amendments.

The plaintiffs pointed to the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Janus v. AFSCME as support. In the landmark decision, the court held that nonmember employees needed to give affirmative consent to the deduction of fair-share fees for public-sector unions. “Neither an agency fee nor any other payment to the union may be deducted from a nonmember’s wages, nor may any other attempt be made to collect such a payment, unless the employee affirmatively consents to pay,” the U.S. Supreme Court wrote.

The three-judge appellate panel highlighted that the critical difference between Janus and the present case was that the plaintiffs were members of the union. At oral arguments, James Dickey, senior trial counsel for the Upper Midwest Law Center, was questioned about the applicability of Janus to the present case, where the plaintiffs were members of the union as opposed to nonmembers.

“They were not members until they signed the agreement. Janus’ quote there—where it says that nonmembers are agreeing to pay—refers back to the time when they are setting up to sign those documents, their first day of work maybe, for the first time,” Dickey responded.

However, the court interpreted Janus differently. “The decision concluded only that a nonmember’s rights were violated by an automatic deduction without affirmative consent,” the 8th Circuit panel stated. Plaintiffs, on the other hand, signed an agreement to request union membership and authorized the union to bargain on their behalf.

Although the plaintiffs claimed that they were coerced into signing the contract because they either could join the union and pay all of the dues, or not pay and still pay 85% of the dues through an agency fee, the court concluded that the characterization of the choice was incorrect. The plaintiffs, according to the court, signed the contract and authorized the deduction of dues in exchange for the benefits of union membership. As part of the contract, the employee agreed to funding the union under the stated terms.

“The First Amendment does not provide the employees with an opportunity to ‘disregard promises that would otherwise be enforced under state law,’” the 8th Circuit asserted. It affirmed the judgment of the district court.