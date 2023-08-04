Court dismisses lawyer’s bias suit, finding litigation misconduct

A former in-house lawyer for Lockheed Martin brought a lawsuit against the company in 2020 alleging racial bias. The contentious litigation came to an abrupt conclusion recently when the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota granted dismissal of her lawsuit as a result of litigation misconduct.

Daniel’la Deering is an African American attorney who was hired by Lockheed Martin in 2002 to work as an attorney in the Rotary and Mission Systems division. Deering typically received high marks in performance reviews, but she received a lower than normal performance review in 2017. She disagreed with the evaluation and appealed that review, attaching documents that included communications with internal employees, outside counsel, and human resources personnel.

Deering also hired counsel, and counsel informed Lockheed Martin that they would file a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission if no agreement was reached. That charge was eventually filed, and many confidential communications were offered as support of the charge. In December 2018, Lockheed Martin informed Deering that she was being terminated for disclosing the documents that included confidential and attorney-client privileged information to an external third party.

Subsequently, Deering brought suit against Lockheed Martin, alleging employment discrimination. Many of Deering’s claims were ultimately dismissed by the court in 2022. However, Deering still maintained retaliation claims against Deering. The case was scheduled to go to a jury trial on June 26, 2023. It would never get that far.

Deering was deposed by Lockheed Martin’s counsel in November 2021. In the deposition, Deering testified that she had not applied for any jobs since February of 2021 and was employed with one company. However, that statement was false. In fact, she was no longer employed with the company she testified she worked at when she was deposed. This is because Deering had accepted a job offer just three weeks before the deposition. She began her employment with the new company just one week after her deposition. The new position came with a significant bump in salary and benefits. Deering went from making $196,218 to $342,839 at the new employer. The higher salary would have reduced Deering’s damages if she won at trial.

As the trial was approaching, Lockheed Martin still did not know that Deering had a new job. This revelation allegedly came out during trial preparation, just days before the trial was supposed to start. Though an exhibit list submitted by Deering had 49 exhibits, Lockheed Martin noted that a 50th exhibit was “mysteriously added.” The 50th exhibit was a 2022 W-2.

Lockheed Martin noticed that the employer listed on Deering’s 2022 W-2 was a different company than the one that Deering said she worked for. The W-2 also stated a much higher income. In all, 19 months elapsed between when Deering started the new job and Lockheed Martin learned of it.

In addition to the false statements made under oath in discovery, neither of Deering’s confidential settlement letters to the magistrate judge mention the new employment or salary. Additionally, Deering provided her resume to Lockheed Martin, which makes no mention of her new employer or compensation.

Unsurprisingly, counsel for Lockheed Martin filed an emergency motion for the sanction of dismissal with prejudice. On June 12, 2023, just two weeks before the trial was set to start, Joseph Schmitt, shareholder at Nilan Johnson Lewis, and Michael Burkhardt, partner at Morgan Lewis, submitted a memorandum in support of the emergency motion. In it, they stated: “If there were ever a case in which dishonest conduct during discovery warranted dismissal with prejudice, it is this one. There is simply no reason to allow an officer of this Court to avail herself of the Court’s privileges while, at the same time, committing fraud on it.”

Noting that it was an extreme sanction, the court debated whether to dismiss the case. The court noted that Deering’s misconduct was “extremely troubling” for an attorney, especially. “There is no doubt that Deering engaged in misconduct,” U.S. District Judge David Doty asserted. “The fact that she is a lawyer makers her conduct all the more concerning.”

The court sought a sanction that would punish Deering’s present misconduct and deter future misconduct. Ultimately, it concluded that, though a rare move, dismissal of the suit was necessary. “The court takes no pleasure in coming to this conclusion, but it must do so given the facts,” Doty concluded. “A lesser sanction would provide no more than a slap on the wrist.”

The court was not done with its admonishments. It also took issue with Deering’s attorneys Wiliam Egan and Kaarin Schaffer. Both attorneys allegedly did not note Deering’s employment with her new employer and her higher income, facts that the court determined were “undeniably material to the case” and relevant to negotiating a settlement.

Both attorneys acknowledged that they were aware of Deering’s employments without sending a settlement conference letter to the magistrate judge. However, they said the failure to include this information was an oversight.

“Even if it was simply an oversight rather than an attempt to mislead, the court is unsettled by such carelessness,” Doty wrote. Doty noted that the order would be forwarded to the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility. The OLPR will decide whether to investigate or take action regarding Egan and Schaffer’s conduct.

Nathan Heffernan, attorney at Lommen Abdo, is representing Egan. Heffernan emphasizes that Deering’s original lead counsel — Clayton Halunen — was required to withdraw from the matter just before the settlement conference due to his pending suspension.

“New trial counsel had just been retained and asked Mr. Egan to prepare a damage estimate for the Nov. 3, 2022, confidential settlement-conference letter to be submitted to the Court,” said Heffernan in an emailed statement. “In relating Ms. Deering’s mitigation efforts, Mr. Egan listed her annual income from employment. For 2022, he used Ms. Deering’s then-current salary and estimated bonus. The unintentional oversight referenced in the Court’s Order related only to incentive compensation Ms. Deering had received in 2022, resulting in an understatement of her mitigation income. It was not Mr. Egan’s intention to misrepresent the facts or mislead the court in any respect.”