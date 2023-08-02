Law holds developers responsible for subcontractor wage violations

Brian Johnson//August 2, 2023

Home>All News>

Law holds developers responsible for subcontractor wage violations

The Construction Worker Wage Protection Act is part of the omnibus jobs and labor bill that was signed into law during the 2023 legislative session. (Deposit Photos)

The Construction Worker Wage Protection Act is part of the omnibus jobs and labor bill that was signed into law during the 2023 legislative session. (Deposit Photos)

Law holds developers responsible for subcontractor wage violations

Brian Johnson//August 2, 2023

A new state law that holds contractors and developers responsible for subcontractor wage violations on their jobsites took effect Tuesday.

The Construction Worker Wage Protection Act, part of the omnibus jobs and labor bill that was signed into law during the 2023 legislative session, “gives workers hope in collecting their unpaid wages for the work that has already been performed,” according to the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

The carpenters union, which lobbied for the law, said it will enable construction workers who are victims of wage theft to collect unpaid wages from contractors and developers “who will be responsible for the wages owed employees by the subcontractors they choose to perform the work.”

Illinois is the only other Midwestern state with a similar law, according to the carpenters.

Minnesota’s new requirements come four years after the state passed one of the nation’s toughest wage-theft laws. Even so, recent studies show that wage theft continues to be “widespread,” the carpenters say

“The numbers of victimized workers being exploited for profit must not be tolerated,” Adam Duininck, director of government relations for the carpenters’ union, said in a statement. “Contractors and developers who continue to exploit construction workers by hiring unethical subcontractors for the purpose of evading taxes and increasing their profits are going to be subject to enforcement by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. There will be consequences, and we believe that this liability will send a clear message to contractors and project owners that they are going to be held accountable for their worksites.”

Though labor unions hail the measure as a big win for workers, critics say it will have unintended consequences for general contractors and emerging subcontractors trying to get a foothold in the industry, as Finance & Commerce previously reported.

Tim Worke, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, told Finance & Commerce in May that the law will require general contractors, rather than the state, to police the industry. Worke also said it will place additional burdens on small subcontractors.

The general contractor, in practicality, is going to require its subs to produce payment bonds or other secured interest tools so that their risk is protected,” which will be burdensome for small subcontractors, Worke said.

Two years ago, workers filed a wage-theft-related class action lawsuit against a local framing contractor. The lawsuit alleges that the contractor failed to pay overtime wages to workers who put in 50 to 60 hours a week while working for the defendant on a large apartment project in the Twin Cities.

In the past 3½ years, the Twin Cities has seen at least nine cases where “construction labor brokers have been charged criminally for labor trafficking, sexual assault, wage theft, theft by swindle, and more,” Merle Payne, co-director of the Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha (CTUL), a Minneapolis-based worker advocacy group, said in a recent interview.

Speaking in general terms, Payne said labor brokers often misclassify workers as independent contractors or pay them in cash in order to avoid paying workers’ compensation.

i

Related Content

Dissenters said that the majority was relying on the benefit of hindsight when it concluded that the district court did not make adequate findings concerning closing a trial during the pandemic. (Deposit Photos)

Justices instruct court to reassess closing jury trial during pandemic

One-way video streaming is not enough to guarantee a right to a public trial, according to the Minnesota Supre[...]

August 2, 2023
Image of red and blue lights atop a police car at night

Appeals court upholds search in impound lot

The Minnesota Court of Appeals concluded that the district court properly admitted evidence discovered from a [...]

August 1, 2023
Rendering of a new 117,000 square-foot justice center that will include courts, the sheriff’s department and the offices of the Guardian Ad Litim, attorney, public defender and the “Justice-Involved Females Unit.”

New jail projects create more humane spaces

The modern jail or detention center in Minnesota no longer tries to look like a gulag or a place devoted to pu[...]

July 31, 2023
University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank campus

Merger talks end between Fairview, Sanford health systems

A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scr[...]

July 28, 2023
Kristen Clarke (left) speaks from behind a podium at a news conference. A man in a suit stands to the right

Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use fo[...]

July 28, 2023
The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Justices deny MacDonald’s bid for reinstatement to practice of law

Merely participating in a prayer circle with a judge you have impugned is insufficient to show the requisite m[...]

July 28, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023