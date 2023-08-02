Justices instruct court to reassess closing jury trial during pandemic

Dissenters said that the majority was relying on the benefit of hindsight when it concluded that the district court did not make adequate findings concerning closing a trial during the pandemic. (Deposit Photos)

One-way video streaming is not enough to guarantee a right to a public trial, according to the Minnesota Supreme Court. It is now up to the district court to consider whether it evaluated reasonable alternatives during a jury trial that took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abraham Bell was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in December 2019. The case was set for trial, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. After Gov. Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency and Chief Justice Lorie Gildea’s order halting new jury trials, Bell demanded a speedy trial.

In May 2020, Gildea authorized a pilot program for jury trials. Bell’s case was selected. However, Bell moved for a public trial. Bell’s attorney took issue with the fact that spectators would be in an adjoining courtroom, with a one-way video feed. While the district court maintained that it would be a public trial because all the spectators would be able to see the trial occurring, Bell’s attorney maintained that it was not fully public since Bell would be unable to see the public.

The district court asserted that it could better accommodate Bell’s desire if there was a “square mile courtroom” or at least “a much bigger courtroom.” Nevertheless, the district court maintained that the courtroom was not closed to the public simply because the public. “In fact, it’s open,” the district court wrote.

Bell appealed to the court of appeals. It agreed with the district court that the courtroom was simply not large enough to have spectators present in it. Ultimately, it determined that Bell’s right to a public trial was not violated by having spectators in an adjoining courtroom.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Todd Zettler argued that the presence of the camera did enough to guarantee the right to a public trial, even though those in the courtroom were not seeing the spectators.

“Most times, there is nobody in the courtroom,” Zettler argued. “That is confirming for the trial participants that there is nobody there, there is nobody watching. Those public trial protections are there in the sense that somebody can randomly walk in, but it’s confirmed that nobody’s there when nobody’s there. But a camera, livestreamed to another courtroom, creates that threat consistently.”

The Minnesota Supreme Court disagreed with the district court and Zettler and found that the one-way video feed constituted a true closure.

“The constitutional values of having trial participants understand they are being observed and providing the support of family to the defendant—values that are best served when the public is physically present in the courtroom—are undermined when the public is only allowed to view the proceedings from a secondary location via a one-way video feed,” the majority wrote.

“The court did not consider alternatives to its one-way video protocol, despite being required to do so,” said Rebecca Ireland, assistant state public defender, who represented Bell. “As a result, the court overlooked ways to avoid or limit the extent of the closure and the restrictions on the open trial right.”

Although the majority agreed with the lower courts that the spectators needed to be physically excluded from the courtroom, it took issue with the fact that the district court did not consider alternatives. Specifically, the majority noted that the district court appeared not to contemplate whether it could hold the hearing in a courtroom other than the Scott County courthouse. Nor did the district court consider having a two-way feed that would have allowed the trial participants to see the spectators. While Bell did not specifically suggest a two-way video at trial, the court maintained that this did not forfeit the argument. “[T]he district court has an independent responsibility to consider ways to limit the impact of a closure even if the defendant does not raise the specific alternative,” the majority affirmed.

Chief Justice Gildea and Justice Anne McKeig dissented. McKeig, who authored the dissent, felt that the majority was relying on the benefit of hindsight when it concluded that the district court did not make adequate findings. “This court recognizes this cataclysmic shift in our world, yet uses the benefit of its current vantage point to assess the actions of a district court at the height of the pandemic,” McKeig wrote.

While the majority argued that the district court should have considered two-way video and other hypothetical situations, McKeig found that this demand was excessive. “These hypotheticals might have been possible, but possible is not the same thing as reasonable,” McKeig asserted.

“Here, the district court did everything it could to rigidly adhere to the requirements set by the Judicial Council and guidance from public health officials, all while balancing Bell’s other constitutional rights, including a trial by jury and a speedy trial,” McKeig wrote. “By concluding that the district court failed to vindicate Bell’s public trial right despite perfectly following the mandates it was given, the majority is moving the goalposts.”

The case is being remanded to district court, where it will evaluate “what was reasonably possible in the summer of 2020.” Although the court acknowledged that the task in front of the 2020 court was “not easy,” it concluded that “insisting that those fundamental constitutional rights be respected is our job.”

Correction: This article has been modified to reflect that only Justices Gildea and McKeig dissented.