Modern Family: Court’s inherent authority to award fees questioned

On July 5, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued its decision in In re the Marriage of Robichaud and Buckner.

The Robichaud decision sheds light on an evolving problem in family court: an unreasonable boldness in many litigants. Call this author naïve, but it seems the temperament of those darkening the doors of courthouses has changed over the last 10 years.

One theory is that our political climate has encouraged people to defy authority or, at the very least, push boundaries to satisfy themselves. Others may suggest the pandemic has changed mindsets for the worse.

No matter, the Robichaud decision appears to offer another justification to embolden family court litigants.

Bernard Robichaud, Jr. and Allison Bucker were married in 1995. Their marriage was dissolved in 2014. Approximately four years following the dissolution, Robichaud and Buckner found themselves in a dispute surrounding the treatment of their daughter’s college savings account.

The parties participated in mediation and reached an agreement in March 2018. The agreement called for the account to be awarded to their daughter when she turned 21 years of age. The parties’ daughter turned 21 in August 2019. Trouble arose, however, when Robichaud took no action to transfer the account.

In June 2020 the parties’ daughter tried to have Robichaud transfer the account. A financial planner wrote to Robichaud, asking that Robichaud execute certain documents. Robichaud did not respond to the financial planner’s letter, claiming he did not receive it.

Buckner’s attorney, who also represented daughter, began emailing Robichaud about the transfer from June 2020 to February 2021. Robichaud’s communication with counsel was “dilatory, non-cooperative, and unreasonable.”

Buckner’s attorney motivated Robichaud after contacting the district court to inquire about a hearing date relative to a motion to enforce. Robichaud asked the district court to set a phone conference before scheduling a hearing. The district court did so.

After the phone conference, Buckner’s attorney made additional efforts to finalize the transfer. Robichaud sent some of the requested documents, signed, while others were returned unsigned. The account was ultimately transferred 18 months following the 21st birthday of the parties’ daughter.

Following transfer, Buckner filed a motion for conduct-based attorney fees totaling $11,017.00 pursuant to Minn. Stat. sec. 518.14.

The district court held “there is no doubt that Mr. Robichaud unnecessarily contributed to the length and expense of Ms. Buckner’s attempts to enforce [the mediated agreement.” The district court also cited the fact that Robichaud “repeatedly disparaged” Buckner, Buckner’s attorney, and the parties’ daughter.

Nevertheless, the district court concluded Minn. Stat. sec 518.14 did not support an award of attorney fees, reasoning that Robichaud’s offensive behavior did not occur “during the litigation process.” The district court noted that while the parties participated in a post-decree phone conference, Buckner did not actually file a motion.

In a twist, however, the district court relied on its “inherent authority” to award fees. It opined that the use of inherent authority was appropriate because Robichaud “willfully ignored his legal obligation for nearly a year.”

Robichaud appealed, arguing the district court lacked the inherent authority to award attorney fees for conduct outside of a “proceeding.” The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed. Robichaud petitioned for review by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gildea, writing for a unanimous court, began with an overview of Minnesota’s jurisprudence concerning the inherent authority of judicial officers. She noted that Minnesota follows the “American rule” that prevents a party from shifting its attorneys fees to its adversary without a specific contract or statutory authorization.

In the context of a marital dissolution action, the district court may look to Minn. Stat. sec. 518.14 (need or conduct-based awards) or Minn. Stat. sec. 549.211 (bad faith). Chief Justice Gildea noted that the lower court failed to rely on either statute in awarding fees to Ms. Buckner.

In considering the district court’s reliance on it’s “inherent judicial authority,” Chief Justice Gildea cited a number of cases outlining the “contours” in play: MGT (no inherent authority to expunge executive branch records); Lyon County (no inherent authority to set salary of clerk of court); and Patton (inherent authority to exclude evidence based upon pre-litigation spoliation of evidence).

At its core, according to Chief Justice Gildea, “courts must confine themselves to their historical and constitutional function of deciding cases.”

Robichaud argued the district court lacked inherent authority to award fees for conduct occurring before the start of a judicial proceeding. Buckner argued the application of Patton suggests that pre-litigation behavior is subject to scrutiny in a district court’s consideration of a fee award.

Chief Justice Gildea found Patton distinguishable because Patton addressed a critical item of evidence that no longer existed. The spoliation in Patton “impacted the judiciary’s ‘vital function’ of disposing of individual cases.”

Concurrently, Chief Justice Gildea found Robichaud’s conduct “frustrating … costly … [and] understandably annoying to the district court.” Those acts alone, however, were not in violation of a court order. Nor did they prevent or disrupt a future adjudication of the parties’ rights and obligations under their agreement.

While Robichaud’s conduct “impugned the dignity of Buckner, their daughter, and Buckner’s attorney…[he did not] impugn the dignity of…the district court itself.” Accordingly, the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed.

To its credit, the Minnesota Supreme Court went out of its way to suggest it did not condone Robichaud’s conduct. Unfortunately, it enabled Robichaud, and his cohorts, to continue acting out.

The Robichaud lesson is that no action is “pending” unless a motion has been filed. In cases involving a misbehaving litigant, see to it that you set a hearing date and file a notice and short affidavit to supplement later. By opening the door to a statutory fee award, you might motivate the bad actor to chill out.

Jason Brown is a shareholder with Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. In addition to his work as a divorce lawyer, he provides mediation services for family court litigants. Jason can be reached at [email protected].