Bankruptcy filings spike nationally and in Minnesota

Minnesota Lawyer//August 1, 2023

Personal and business bankruptcy filings rose 10 percent in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared with the previous year, according to statistics released by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Statistics released by the judiciary July 31 show that bankruptcy filings nationally totaled 418,724 in the year ending June 2023, compared with 380,634 cases in the previous year.

Business filings rose 23.3 percent, from 12,748 to 15,724 in the year ending June 30, 2023. Non-business bankruptcy filings rose 9.5 percent to 403,000, compared with 367,886 in the previous year.

In Minnesota, total filings were up 11.5% to 6,131, including 4,383 Chapter 7 filings, 12 Chapter 11 filings, 1,733 Chapter 13 filings, and three other chapter filings.

Breaking out the business filings in Minnesota, there were 128 Chapter 7 filings, 11 Chapter 11 filings, 17 Chapter 13 filings, and 3 other chapter filings. Breaking out the non-business filings, there were 4,255 Chapter 7 filings, one Chapter 11 filing, and 1,716 Chapter 13 filings.

Bankruptcy totals for the previous 12 months are reported four times annually. Filings over any 12-month period have increased only rarely since filings peaked in 2010. Bankruptcies fell sharply after the pandemic began in early 2020, despite some early COVID-related disruptions to the economy.

 

