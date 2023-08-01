Appeals court upholds search in impound lot

Reasonable searches of vehicles become no less reasonable as the vehicle sits in the impound lot. In State of Minnesota v. Andrew Allen Schell, filed July 24, the Minnesota Court of Appeals concluded that the district court properly admitted evidence discovered from a vehicle days after it was first impounded.

Andrew Schell was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy for brake light and license plate violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the vehicle. Neither Schell nor his passenger had a permit for it. Subsequently, the deputy searched the vehicle for weapons. During this search, the deputy discovered drug paraphernalia, heroin, and methamphetamine. Schell and his passenger were arrested, and the vehicle was impounded.

The passenger posted bail and asked to remove some personal items from the impounded vehicle. A deputy accompanied the passenger to the impound lot and noticed that the passenger’s behavior was unusual. Despite chilly temperatures, the passenger took her coat off and began moving between the engine compartment and the passenger compartment, stuffing the coat down into the engine compartment.

A sergeant learned from another deputy that a gun and controlled substances were found in the vehicle during a prior search. He surmised that the unusual behavior might be an attempt to remove undiscovered weapons from the vehicle. When confronted by the sergeant, the passenger held the jacket close to her body and refused to hand it over. The sergeant eventually took the passenger’s jacket and noticed that it was wrapped around a plastic lockbox. The lockbox contained methamphetamine and other suspected controlled substances.

Text messages revealed that Schell and the passenger were texting during the time in the impound lot, and Schell was directing the passenger on how to retrieve the box. Due to the additional contraband found in the lockbox, the state charged Schell with one count of aiding and abetting a first-degree controlled-substance crime, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Schell moved to suppress the evidence discovered in the lockbox, claiming that it was unlawful search and seizure. The district court denied the motion to dismiss, finding that the search of the lockbox was supported by probable cause under the automobile exception of the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement. Schell was found guilty of first-degree controlled substance offenses. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison.

On appeal, Schell did not challenge the initial search and seizure of his vehicle. Rather, Schell maintained that the search of the lockbox was improper because the search did not occur until the lockbox was already removed from the vehicle. In other words, had law enforcement searched the lockbox when the vehicle was initially stopped, it would have been acceptable. Because six days passed, and the lockbox was out of the car, Schell maintained that the search was impermissible.

Grant Gibeau, associate attorney at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister and special assistant public defender in the case, argued, “Probable cause did not arise until after this container was removed from the vehicle.” Gibeau also denied that probable cause arose due to the passenger’s suspicious behavior. “Law enforcement did not think she was acting suspicious until after the lockbox was removed from the car.”

“The officer was surveying the situation from a distance, but he wasn’t directly observing what she was doing or if she was removing anything,” Gibeau argued. “All this is relevant because if the officers had an inkling when she arrived at the impound lot that there was evidence of criminal activity in the vehicle, why did they let her access it without direct observation at the time?”

“She goes on to shove her jacket into the engine compartment, Lisa Lodin, assistant attorney general, avowed. “That is completely abnormal.”

“By the time she’s sticking it down in there and pulling something out, they have new probable cause,” Lodin added.

The court agreed with the state. “That [passenger] had removed this container from the vehicle immediately prior to the sergeant seizing and searching it is irrelevant to this analysis,” the court concluded. “Indeed, adopting Schell’s position would lead to the absurd result of permitting an occupant of a vehicle to prevent law enforcement from searching a container that would otherwise be subject to search under the automobile exception merely by successfully removing it from the vehicle.”

It affirmed the district court.