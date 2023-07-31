People & Practices: July 31, 2023

Anderson Corporation promotes Nordaune

Andersen Corporation has appointed Andrea Nordaune as the company’s senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. This strategic decision follows the retirement of Alan Bernick, who served the company for 23 years.

Nordaune began working with Andersen in 2000, quickly established herself as a senior attorney and steadily climbed the ranks. Her most recent position was vice president, general counsel, and assistant corporate secretary.

“Andrea’s deep understanding of our industry, coupled with her exemplary judgment, make her the perfect person to lead our legal department,” said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer. “I have no doubt that she will play a pivotal role in guiding and protecting our business interests as we continue to grow the business, expand employment opportunities, and support our local communities.”

In her new position, Nordaune will report directly to Galvin and will be a member of the company’s Executive Committee. Nordaune is the first woman appointed to this executive-level position. She will oversee a team of over 25 professionals in the legal, audit, and procurement, compliance and regulatory affairs departments.

Alongside her responsibilities at Andersen, Nordaune also serves as Andersen’s representative on the board of directors of the Window & Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA) and is a member of the Association’s executive committee. She is also an active board member of the YMCA of the North, working to make system changes essential to address social injustices and inequities.

Lathrop GPM elects four new leaders

Lathrop GPM LLP has elected four new partners to its Executive Committee: Liz Dillon, Ryan C. Gerads, Scott H. Malin and Bridget B. Romero .

“The Executive Committee is responsible for setting the strategic direction of our firm, in addition to playing a critical role in key firm initiatives, including culture, growth. innovation and client experience,” said Managing Partner Cameron Garrison.

Dillon is a partner in the firm’s Minneapolis office and leads the firm’s Franchise & Distribution Practice Group. She primarily counsels growing and experienced franchisors to expand and maintain their operations.

Gerads is a partner in the firm’s St. Cloud office. He practices corporate, business and tax law, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, private and closely held businesses, and private fund advising.

Malin is a partner in the firm’s St. Louis, Chicago and Denver offices. He counsels high-net-worth clients and closely held businesses and assists with the intergenerational transfer of wealth structured to reduce tax implications for clients’ businesses and their families.

Romero is a partner in the firm’s Kansas City office and focuses her practice on employment and labor law. She counsels business owners, HR professionals and in-house lawyers on a full range of matters. Romero has served as the firm’s Personnel Counsel since 2014.

The full Executive Committee includes Jennifer Reedstrom Bishop, Mara H. Cohara, Liz Dillon, Ryan Gerads, Scott Malin, Patrick B. McRorie, Bryan E. Minier, Ryan R. Palmer, Bridget Romero, Brian C. Trinque, Ph.D. and Cameron Garrison.

Steve Ling brings diverse real estate practice to Spencer Fane

Steve Ling has joined the Real Estate Practice Group as a partner in Spencer Fane’s Minneapolis office.

Ling provides counsel to developers, builders, corporations, small businesses, and investors, helping those clients to efficiently close sophisticated real estate and commercial transactions. He regularly drafts and negotiates purchase agreements, leases, and general contracts, while utilizing his business background to provide strong advocacy for his clients’ interests. He also represents clients in obtaining zoning and land use approvals for developments and construction projects.

In addition, Ling earned certification as a Real Property Law Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association.

“Steve adds to our multidisciplinary and result-oriented real estate team focused on comprehensive solutions,” said Donald G. Heeman, Office Managing Partner for Spencer Fane in Minneapolis.

Ling completed his undergraduate studies at Dordt University in Iowa and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Moss & Barnett name Kaiser, Sztainer as adjunct directors

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, has announced that Peter J. Kaiser and Taylor D. Sztainer have been appointed adjunct directors to the firm’s Board of Directors, effective July 1. Adjunct directors are shareholders who serve as non-voting members of our board of directors for one year. The adjunct director program is intended to train future leaders of the firm.

Kaiser is an experienced corporate lawyer who primarily works in the areas of emerging growth, alternative investing, and mergers and acquisitions. His practice includes advising startups and emerging growth companies from inception to exit, often coordinating their many legal needs.

Sztainer leads the firm’s Professional Liability team, focusing on litigation, loss prevention, risk management, and serves as outside general counsel for her clients. She has litigated cases in federal and state courts throughout Minnesota and the United States focusing on professional liability claims against accountants and attorneys; business and personal torts; shareholder and trust disputes; employment-related disputes; and commercial real estate litigation.

Kaiser and Sztainer will each continue practicing law on a full-time basis in addition to handling their management responsibilities. They serve on the board along with directors John P. Boyle, Jana Aune Deach, Brian T. Grogan, Timothy L. Gustin, Christopher D. Stall, and James J. Vedder.

