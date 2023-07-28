Merger talks end between Fairview, Sanford health systems

The Associated Press//July 28, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Merger talks end between Fairview, Sanford health systems

University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank campus

The merged system would have included more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. This photo shows the center’s East Bank campus facility. (Submitted photo)

Merger talks end between Fairview, Sanford health systems

The Associated Press//July 28, 2023

A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped.

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees.

This is the second time in a decade that the two companies considered a merger but failed to complete it, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The latest attempt drew fierce opposition at the University of Minnesota, which has a partnership with Fairview. The university sold its teaching hospital to Fairview in 1997 and opposed the idea of an out-of-state entity owning the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. The merged system would have been based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city.

Statements from the two companies’ CEOs stated that without support from stakeholders, it was determined that the merger couldn’t move forward.

The companies first considered merging in 2013 but met with strong political opposition.

Minnesota lawmakers this spring gave the state attorney general additional power to scrutinize health care mergers, including the Sanford-Fairview proposal.

The affiliation between Fairview and the University of Minnesota includes financial support from Fairview for the school’s academic medicine mission. This agreement continues through 2026, but both parties have an option to signal by the end of this year if they want to end the partnership. Fairview has said the current agreements are not financially sustainable.

s

Related Content

Kristen Clarke (left) speaks from behind a podium at a news conference. A man in a suit stands to the right

Justice Department investigating Memphis policing methods

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use fo[...]

July 28, 2023
David Williams, wearing a green and tan striped hoodie, is led from a federal building by a man to the left with a jacket that has "FBI" on it

Judge orders release of 3 in post-9/11 terror sting

Three men ensnarled in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting have been ordered freed from prison by a judge wh[...]

July 28, 2023

Biden to nominate state appellate Judge Bryan to federal bench

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Bryan to serve as Minnesota[...]

July 27, 2023

22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over ‘forever chemicals’

Twenty-two attorneys general, including Minnesota’s Keith Ellison, urged a federal court to reject a propose[...]

July 27, 2023
A close-up of Jesse Osborne as he wipes away tears in a courtroom

Fewer juveniles sentenced to life without parole

Research on developing brains has helped bring about a sea change in attitudes toward juvenile life without pa[...]

July 27, 2023
Bowe Bergdahl, wearing a military uniform, arrives for a hearing in 2016

Judge vacates desertion conviction of soldier captured in Afghanistan

A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the military conviction of Bowe Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier who pl[...]

July 26, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features