Justices deny MacDonald’s bid for reinstatement to practice of law

Merely participating in a prayer circle with a judge you have impugned is insufficient to show the requisite moral change to resume practicing law in Minnesota. The Minnesota Supreme Court on July 26 denied a petition for the reinstatement of attorney Michelle MacDonald.

MacDonald was admitted to practice law in Minnesota in 1987. She primarily has served as a family law attorney and has been a candidate for the Minnesota Supreme Court. Starting in 2012, MacDonald began engaging in behavior that got her on the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility’s radar.

In 2012, the OLPR admonished MacDonald for failing to cooperate with the investigation and for trust-account violations. In 2013, MacDonald began representing a client in a family law matter. During hearings, MacDonald interrupted Judge David Knutson several times, to the point that Knutson eventually called a deputy forward.

During one hearing, MacDonald began taking photographs of the courtroom. When MacDonald was advised she would receive a contempt citation for taking the photographs, she refused to provide any of her biographical information. Subsequently, she was placed in a holding cell. MacDonald refused to walk back to the courtroom, so deputies placed her in a wheelchair and handcuffed her hands to a belt.

MacDonald filed a federal lawsuit against Knutson; it was dismissed as being “futile.” She also wrote four letters to the Board on Judicial Standards, falsely asserting that Knutson acted unethically during the trial. In addition, MacDonald forwarded these letters to numerous elected officials.

In 2018, MacDonald was suspended for 60 days for, among other things, making “false statements about the integrity of a judge with reckless disregard for the truth.” MacDonald was reinstated in 2018 and placed on probation for two years.

However, this did not stop MacDonald from making similar comments about Knutson, this time to the media. In an interview on WCCO Radio, MacDonald stated of a prior family law matter, “The crime happened with the courts when Judge Knutson did an order that neither parent could contact their kids.”

MacDonald was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in June of 2021. MacDonald petitioned to be reinstated in December of 2021. The OLPR board unanimously recommended that MacDonald not be reinstated, maintaining that MacDonald did not show a requisite moral change.

Binh Tuong, deputy director for the OLPR, represented the OLPR in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court on April 4, 2023. Tuong cast doubt that MacDonald sincerely had remorse for her actions. “When the Director asked and pressed her, she admitted, ‘OK, sure, I am sorry.’ But then when you look a little deeper into it, and ask, ‘What are you sorry for? What do you regret?’ It comes out that it is how it affected her.”

“It was hard-pressed for us to get to the point to talk about harm or about others,” Tuong added.

MacDonald appeared on her on behalf in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court. “I am reasonably certain that the Director applied the wrong legal standard, and I want to point that out not only for my benefit but for all attorneys who practice in the state of Minnesota,” MacDonald avowed. “The legal standard is that we need to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the lawyer has undergone such a moral change as now to render the lawyer a fit person to enjoy the public confidence and trust once forfeited.”

“You say the magic words, but what does the record show?” Tuong asked, rhetorically.

“The rules say that I falsely impugned the integrity of the judge,” MacDonald asserted. “I accept that rule. I accepted it broke the rule. The objective standard is no reasonable attorney would have said that.”

Justice Anne McKeig asked MacDonald to restate her comments, “You accept that you have broken a rule, according to us, but according to yourself, you believe it was true,” McKeig clarified.

“My subjective thoughts, yes,” MacDonald replied.

MacDonald said that participation in a prayer or a restorative circle was evidence that she felt remorse. In November 2018, MacDonald and Knutson participated in a prayer circle together. During this experience, MacDonald claimed that she showed true remorse.

“In that restorative justice circle … that is where remorse, repentance, acknowledgement of harm, acknowledgement of wrongdoing occurred,” MacDonald said. “I again told him I was sorry, and I apologized for all wrongdoing on my part.”

“He forgave me for the whole kit and kaboodle,” MacDonald insisted.

“The Director did ask the petitioner, point blank, ‘Other than the restorative circle, what else is there that you can point to?’” Tuong told the court. “And her response is, ‘I guess just me, I am what I am going to point to.’”

The court, agreeing with Tuong and the OLPR, found that there was little evidence beyond the prayer circle that demonstrated MacDonald experienced the requisite moral change. “Moreover, because MacDonald testified that she did not recognize that her radio interview was improper until our decision in 2021, any conduct that predated this awareness, such as that prayer circle, does not demonstrate remorse for the radio interview misconduct,” the court concluded.

The court determined that MacDonald did not meet her burden of showing, by clear and convincing evidence, that she underwent a moral change. It denied MacDonald’s petition for reinstatement.