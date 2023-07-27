Perspectives: Privacy celebrates silver anniversary here

“The right to privacy is an integral part of our humanity; one has a public persona, exposed and active and a private persona, guarded and preserved.”

Lake v. Walmart Stores, Inc., 582 N.W.2d 231 (Minn. July 30, 1998)

This year is marked by a number of anniversaries of landmark legal rulings. They include the U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), which was abrogated last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 142 S.Ct. 2228 (2022); the recognition by the Minnesota Supreme Court of new common actions such as the intentional infliction of emotional distress, Hubbard v. United Press International, 330 N.W.2d 428 (Minn. 1983); and the doctrine of wrongful termination for breach of employment handbook under Pine River State Bank v. Mettille, 333 N.W.2d 622 (Minn. 1983). See “Intentional infliction ruling marks 40 years here” of the February 16, 2023, edition of Minnesota Lawyer, and “Another anniversary: 40 years of manual labor” in the April 27, 2023, edition of Minnesota Lawyer.

To add to the Minnesota common law trilogy, Sunday, July 30, is the recognition of the common law right to privacy, which was adopted by the Supreme Court on that date 25 years ago in Lake v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 582 N.W.2d 231 (Minn. 1998).

The silver anniversary of that landmark case provides an opportune occasion to review it and how the common law right of privacy has evolved or, as some of its advocates lament, devolved in the flow of case law since Lake.

Picture privacy

The Lake case arose when two young women in northwestern Minnesota, upon returning from a vacation in Mexico, dropped off film to be processed at the Walmart store in Dilworth on Highway 10, outside of Moorhead.

Unbeknownst to them, the employee who processed it, showed some others a pair of pictures depicting the women naked together in a shower stall. When the women learned about it, they sued the facility, claiming a violation of their right of privacy, a common law doctrine that at the time not yet recognized in this state.

Applying existing law, the Cass County District Court dismissed the lawsuit in a decision by Judge Michael Kirk (who later became a member of the Court of Appeals), and the appellate court somewhat reluctantly affirmed based on stare decisis or precedent grounds. 582 N.W.2d 231 (Minn. Ct. App. 1998). It did so in reliance upon Minnesota case law that expressly declared that the state “has never recognized, either by legislative or court action, a cause of action for invasion of privacy,” as articulated by the Supreme Court in Hendry v. Conner, 303 Minn. 317, 319, 226 N.W.2d 921, 923 (1975), a declination referenced again a couple of years previously in in Richie v. Paramount Pictures Corp., 554 N.W.2d 21, 28 (Minn. 1996).

But the Supreme Court, in a decision written by Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz, reversed. Tracing the history of the development of law of privacy in the United States, she recognized that Minnesota jurisprudence had not yet done so. But the Court, recognizing it was swimming upstream in its refusal to adopt privacy rights, along with just three other jurisdictions, noted that there should be changes in the common law “as society changes.” That led the chief justice and four of her six colleagues to decide to “join the majority of jurisdictions that recognize the tort of invasion of privacy,” by adopting for the first time the common law right of privacy in this state.

The chief justice noted that while the cause of action had never been formally recognized and applied, prior case law had embraced the concept without adopting the tort. It was time, she concluded, to accept into the tent of torts as a matter of law, based upon the precept that the “heart of our liberty is choosing which parts of our lives shall become public and which parts we shall hold close.” In so doing, the court recognized three separate categories of the tort: intrusion upon seclusion; misappropriation of identity; and publication of “private facts,” which occurred in this case. It did, however, decline to recognize another branch of the tort of in some other jurisdictions: “false light,” a quasi-combination of privacy and defamation that was not deemed acceptable because of the “risk of chilling speech … for this small category” a claim that could be better dealt within defamation law.

Floodgates fear

A pair of justices dissented in an opinion written by Justice Esther Tomljanovich, joined by Edward Stringer, who feared that, in the unduly “litigious society” that existed at the time, the recognition of any “new tort” is a matter that they would “leave to the Legislature,” and not by judicial fiat.

While condemning the behavior of the Walmart employee that led to the lawsuit, their hesitation also seemed to be predicated upon fear of opening the floodgates of litigation, a concern that has not borne out as later events occurred.

One sticking feature was the outcome of the case upon remand. At trial, a Clay County jury found in favor of Walmart, finding that the store employee who disseminated the nude photos acted without authorization of management and, therefore, not within the scope of his employment. This relieved the facility of any vicarious liability and left the claimants without recourse.

Bodah bodes badly

Subsequent cases set high barriers on recovery for invasion of privacy claimants. The most notable is the limitation in Bodah v. Lakeville Motor Express, Inc., 663 N.W.2d 550 (Minn. 2003).

Five years after the court had declared privacy to be a “fundamental right,” its significance wilted in the case involving the distribution of Social Security numbers of 204 truckers working for Minnesota-based transportation company which were required to be maintained as confidential under federal law, but were improperly disseminated internally to dispatchers within 16 facilities of the company. The truckers brought a class action, which was dismissed by the Ramsey County District Court. The appellate court overturned that ruling, holding that the case was actionable and might be maintainable as a class action. 649 N.W.2d 859 (Minn. Ct. App. 2002).

But the Supreme Court reversed, reinstating the lower court dismissal. The decision, also authored by Chief Justice Blatz, reasoned that the unauthorized distribution of the confidential social security numbers was not sufficiently “widespread” to invoke a privacy claim, relying upon comments to § 652D of the Restatement (Second) of Torts, which recognizes privacy claims of this type only if the matter is “made public by communicating it to the public at large or to so many people that he matter must be regarded as substantially certain to be one of public knowledge.” On the other hand, the court stated that “the unauthorized communication of private facts about an individual is not tortious, if disseminated only to a single place or even a small group of persons.”

Adopting this approach, the court regarded the internal dissemination of Social Security numbers to 16 trucking terminals as falling short of the scale distribution necessary to sustain this type of privacy claim. Essentially, the court in Bodah erected a two-plateau system under its “substantial” certainty standard adjudication of privacy claims based upon communication of truthful, but “private” data like the social security numbers in that case. The decision spotlighted a “distinction … between private and public communication.”

That dichotomy was ironic in several respects. In Lake, which established the privacy doctrine, the improper dissemination was extremely limited in scope, even more so than the Bodah trucking case. The Bodah ruling boded badly for some privacy claimants. While allegations against the media remain unscathed, since they generally involve massive distribution of information, the bulk of privacy claims arising in the workplace, involving distribution of medical data or other insular incidents were maimed by the Bodah ruling.

But the distinction made in the case as to the quantity of communications, rather than the quality of it, remains dubious. Distribution of material to a few people who are intimately familiar with the subject may be more offensive and harmful because they know the person that compared to widespread publication to persons who are unfamiliar with the individual. While the scope of communication may, to be sure, be a factor in the amount of damage, whether there is harm would seem to depend more on the context of the communication and type of recipients of the data, rather than the shear number of people who are privy to it.

But the Bodah ruling does not take that route, preferring to look on privacy claims on a quantitative, rather than qualitative basis.

Lake losers

While privacy claims have waxed and waned, over the years, decisions in most of them since Lake have generally been negative to claimants, as reflected in the resume on remand and trial of that case, which resulted in a defense verdict. Privacy claimants in Minnesota in the years after Lake generally met similarly unfavorable results. See E.g. C.L.D. v. Walmart Stores, Inc., 17 F.Supp. 2d 1000 (D. Minn. 1999); Walker v. 3M, 2000 WL 520254 (Minn. Ct. App. 2000)(unpublished). The most effective exercise of privacy rights has arisen under statute, such as the Minnesota Government Data Practice Act, Minn. Stat. § 15.01, et seq., or the Minnesota Health Records Act, Minn. Stat. § 144.293, among others. Even in some of those cases faltered. E.g., Yath v. Fairview Clinics, N.P., 767 N.W.2d 34 (Minn. Ct. App. 2009). Rather, Robbins v. Conseco Finance Loan Company, 656 N.W.2d 241 (Minn. Ct. App. 2003). But see Freeman v. Ally Financial, Inc., 528 F. Supp. 3d N38 (D. Minn. 2021) (FTCTA claimed).

The same tends to be true with respect to the misappropriation prong of the privacy tort. See Ventura v. Kyle, 825 F.3d 876 (8th Cir. 2016) (rejection of misappropriated claim in high-profile lawsuit coupled with claims of defamation and unjust enrichment by a former governor Jesse Ventura against an author).

The silver anniversary of this week of marks the ebb and flow of the Lake doctrine in Minnesota over the past 25 years.

