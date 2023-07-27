Biden to nominate state appellate Judge Bryan to federal bench

Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan speaks during an investiture ceremony for him and fellow Judge Susan L. Segal on Jan. 16, 2000, at St. Paul’s Landmark Center. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Bryan to serve as Minnesota’s next federal district judge.

The White House’s announcement Thursday said Bryan, if confirmed, would be the first Hispanic person to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Bryan to the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 2019. From 2013 to 2019, he was a judge in the 2nd Judicial District in St. Paul.

From 2007 to 2013, Bryan served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, prosecuting white-collar crime, economic fraud and drug-trafficking organizations.

From 2003 to 2007, he was a civil litigation attorney for Robins Kaplan LLP, where he developed an antitrust and intellectual property law practice.

Bryan’s career began as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson from 2002 to 2003.

According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, Bryan received his J.D. from Yale Law School in 2002 and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at Austin in 1998.

He is a member of the Minnesota Hispanic Bar Association and former chair of the Minnesota Minority Recruitment Conference Committee, Twin Cities Diversity in Practice.

Bryan was one of two district court nominees announced Thursday, along with two nominees for federal circuit courts.

Related: Bryan, Segal join Court of Appeals