8th Circuit rules for insurer that rejected claim of ‘total’ disability

After surveilling a claimant’s in-person and online activities, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company denied a former Mayo Clinic employee’s claim for long-term disability benefits. In Melissa A. McIntyre v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company, filed on July 21, 2023, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that substantial evidence supported Reliance’s decision.

Melissa McIntyre worked as a nurse for Mayo Clinic from 2003 until her resignation in 2011. McIntyre had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative, neurological disease. After resigning, McIntyre applied for long-term disability benefits governed by an ERISA plan funded by Reliance. Long-term disability benefits are available provided the employee is “totally disabled.”

The term “totally disabled” is defined by the plan as when an employee “cannot perform the material duties of his/her regular occupation.” This definition applies for 24 months. An employee can continue to be “totally disabled” beyond that period provided they “cannot perform the material duties of any occupation.”

From 2011 to 2013, Reliance accepted McIntyre’s long-term disability benefits claim. It periodically evaluated McIntyre’s file. While one of Reliance’s nurses determined that McIntyre could not work due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the nurse noted that McIntyre did appear to be somewhat functional in light of McIntyre’s self-reported daily activities.

In 2014 and 2015, Reliance used the services of Marshall Investigative Group. The company investigates potential fraud, doing in-person surveillance as well as looking at internet and social media presence.

In June 2015, Marshall Group surveilled McIntyre over three days. On one day, McIntyre taught a class to several people at a Kennel Club, staying there for several hours. During another day, McIntyre went shopping and weeded her garden. Although the investigator noticed McIntyre walked with a slight limp, they did not observe McIntyre struggling with any of the physical tasks that she performed.

Marshall Group also generated reports regarding McIntyre’s online activities. It discovered that she operated a service breeding German shepherd puppies. McIntyre posted about dog breeding and dog showing activities several times on Facebook. The posts advertised an upcoming litter that McIntyre was attempting to place. Other posts highlighted how McIntyre placed at various dog show competitions.

Reliance terminated the long-term disability benefits in February 2016. In a letter, Reliance revealed that McIntyre was under surveillance by the Marshall Group. Based on the totality of the evidence — including medical records and McIntyre’s self-reporting, Reliance explained that it decided to terminate McIntyre’s benefits.

McIntyre appealed, and Reliance scheduled an independent medical examination. This doctor determined that, while McIntyre had weakness in her lower extremities, she could work full-time sedentary jobs. Reliance denied McIntyre’s appeal.

Subsequently, McIntyre sued in district court. The district court awarded McIntyre long-term disability benefits. The court concluded that medical professionals provided ample evidence that McIntyre’s Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease was getting worse and that McIntyre would be unable to work full time.

Dan Supalla, attorney at Nilan Johnson Lewis, represented Reliance at the 8th Circuit. Supalla pushed back on the notion that Reliance did not consider the totality of the evidence and cherry-picked the evidence that supported termination of benefits. “That contention is simply not true,” said Supalla at oral arguments, citing an administrative record of 1,600 pages.

Katherine MacKinnon, of the Law Office of Katherine L. MacKinnon, represented McIntyre. “The district court meticulously examined the reasonableness of the insurer’s decision, along with the quality and the quantity of the evidence supporting it,” argued MacKinnon.

On appeal, the court sided with Reliance. It relied heavily on the surveillance reports. “Although McIntyre was not out of her house for a full eight hours, her activities that day required more movement than a sedentary office job does,” the court wrote. It also cited the independent medical examination doctor’s opinion, in which the doctor concluded that McIntyre could still work a full-time sedentary job so long as the job did not require balance that would trigger the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease symptoms.

Judge Melloy dissented. “Reliance chose to highlight parts of the report which indicate McIntyre was able to participate in dog breeding activities, shop, garden, and complete daily activities,” Malloy wrote. “McIntyre was regularly switching physical positions while out of her house—something her treating physician indicated was necessary to ease her pain but would be unavailable when working a sedentary job. These findings do not show McIntyre can work a full-time job.”

The majority admitted that McIntyre might be limited in which sorts of sedentary jobs she could accept. “But it does not follow that she cannot perform any sedentary jobs or that no such jobs exist,” the court concluded.

McIntyre also argued that Reliance relied on her activities with dogs in its denial, when it previously knew about her work with dogs. “That evidence had been in the case all along, all during the four years that she received benefits, they were made aware that she had a dog and sometimes puppies,” argued MacKinnon.

The court concluded that this was just one piece of evidence that Reliance relied on when deciding to terminate benefits. It also found that Reliance learned more about the scope and extent of dog breeding and showing over its multiple surveillance operations.

The court reversed the granting of summary judgment to McIntyre. It also vacated the fee award and remanded the case for entry of judgment in favor of Reliance.