‘Someone to listen to their stories’

Conciliation courts hear claims that are ‘small’ but important to litigants

It is unlikely that the cases heard in Minnesota’s conciliation court will ever become national news. They will not result in multimillion-dollar verdicts. Despite this, Judge Shawn Bartsh, a Ramsey County judge and former conciliation court referee, stresses the importance of attorney involvement in conciliation court, both to serve the administration of justice as well as hone advocacy skills.

Conciliation court, also known as small claims court, is a court where claims for small amounts of money are heard. Referees hear the cases in conciliation court. Minnesota attorneys who meet certain criteria are able to serve as referees in Minnesota.

Bartsh became a volunteer conciliation court referee in 1991. She served as a conciliation court referee for Ramsey County District Court right up until she became a district court judge in the Second Judicial District. Bartsh was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2013.

“When I started, Ramsey and Hennepin were the only two counties in the state that were allowed to have attorneys serve as conciliation court referees,” Bartsh explains. “I thought, ‘This doesn’t make any sense. Why don’t all districts have the opportunity to do this?’”

All districts now have this opportunity, thanks to Bartsh’s efforts.

“It was sort of her mission to expand it out to the rest of the state,” Michael Upton, Civil Division administrator for the 2nd Judicial District, says of Bartsh’s push to expand attorney participation as referees across the state of Minnesota. “She really drove the message home to the counties she was visiting about attorneys doing it as pro bono work.”

In Hennepin and Ramsey counties, referees are paid a small stipend. Referees receive $75 for four hours of service in the 2nd District. This provides a considerable cost-savings to the court, and not every referee accepts the small stipend. “No one does it for the money,” Bartsh says. “They do it because they love justice and this is a way to give back and it’s interesting and it’s fun.”

There are about two dozen referees on the 2nd District’s roster. In Ramsey County, one of the referees has been serving since the 1990s. Most referees serve for a number of years.

“Working as a conciliation court referee is justice at its most basic,” Bartsh says. Disputes in conciliation court could be as basic as one neighbor cutting down another neighbor’s lilac bush without permission. Or an individual could be out $300 after an insufficient car repair. For the person bringing the case, it can be of great importance. As Bartsh points out, that small sum may be the difference between someone making rent that month or not.

“People know something has gone wrong in their life. They feel they have been treated unfairly. And they want a measure of justice,” Bartsh says. “Conciliation court allows people to do that.”

It also provides people a forum who might be unable to hire an attorney or not the most suited to represent themselves in court. “People do not have to spend a lot of money hiring an attorney,” Bartsh affirms. “You don’t have to be a lawyer. You don’t have to be learned in the law. You just go and tell this person, ‘Here’s what happened. I think it was wrong. This is what I think that I am entitled to.’”

Conciliation courts help courts deal with backlogs by freeing up district court judges. “Those are cases that you don’t have to have a district judge taking their time to handle,” Bartsh says. The 2nd District referees hear roughly 200 cases per year. Each puts in about 60 hours per year. “Judges are freed up to do other work,” Upton agrees. “It is not more important work, but it is other work that conciliation court referees can’t handle.”

Parties can often get resolution to their claims quicker in conciliation court. Without referees, parties would be waiting a few more months to get their cases heard. The decisions themselves often arrive much quicker, too. “I was a civil litigator,” Bartsh says. “I could have cases that went one, two, three years before they were resolved. In conciliation court, the folks are there, they present the case, and the decision is usually made right then.”

Conciliation court also provides people a space to have the conversations that they likely would not need to go to court to have. “Instead of going and having a calm conversation, they file in conciliation court,” Bartsh says. “Oftentimes, before they got to court, they never had a conversation. Sometimes, when they were in front of me, once each heard the other’s stories, you would see an ‘aha’ moment of ‘Oh, OK, well now I get what the problem is. Can we resolve it this way?’”

“Many times, they would basically just resolve it themselves because it was the first time they had actually heard each other or listened to each other,” Bartsh continues.

Appeals of conciliation court decisions are very unusual. “As far as the appeals rate goes, the appeals rate has stayed consistent over the last 15 years.” The appeals rate is under 2% of cases. Some of those appeals stem from parties being unaware that they need to bring evidence to court. “If there is a dispute about a lease, a referee might say, ‘I need to see the lease to understand what the terms were.’ They might then appeal and bring the lease with that time,” Bartsh says.

“What they says to me is, by and large, whether you have come out of conciliation court and won or lost, you feel like the referee heard you and decided on the basis of all of the facts that were there,” Upton says.

Bartsh agrees. “What people are really wanting out of a justice system is to have someone listen to their stories, to be fair, and to give them an opportunity to explain their side of the story. If they do that, and think the process is fair, they accept the decision,” Bartsh explains.

Though she no longer serves as a referee, Bartsh continues to encourage attorneys to serve as conciliation court referees. “I would encourage all attorneys to do it,” Bartsh emphasizes. “It really does help you take that role of being the neutral. Advocates are very good at advocating for their side, but sometimes it is good to step out of that role and see how things look from where a judge or jury sits. I think that is a really critical thing for any advocate to do because it helps inform you about how to be effective in your advocacy.”

“It really was marvelous,” Bartsh reflects. “It taught me a lot of lessons for being a district court judge. It’s great training for people who want to be a judge.”