Ex-district attorney in Wisconsin sentenced in sex recordings case

Former Burnett County, Wisconsin, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen, convicted earlier this year of three counts of “representations depicting nudity” without consent, has been sentenced by a St. Croix County judge to 1½ years in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision and four years of probation.

“As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul as he announced the sentence Monday.

“Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case,” Kaul added.

According to the State Bar of Wisconsin’s website, as of Monday, July 24, Steffen’s law license has been suspended.

In April, a St. Croix County jury convicted Steffen with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity. Steffen, currently a Florida resident, was charged in Wisconsin with making the secret recordings, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Steffen was charged on Feb 5, 2021, with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity in violation of Wisconsin Statutes 942.09(2)(am)1, according to court documents.

Steffen was represented by Minnesota-based attorney Eric John Nelson. Attorneys David William Maas and Edward Minser appeared in court on behalf of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, agents of Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation searched Steffen’s office and home in Osceola, Wisconsin, where they found an iPad in his bedroom dresser. The iPad contained videos of Steffen having sexual relations with two victims who later said they were not aware they were being recorded. The recordings took place in 2018.