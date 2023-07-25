ABA issues new ethics opinion on office-sharing

By Pat Murphy, BridgeTower Media Newswires//July 25, 2023

BOSTON — A new ethics opinion from the American Bar Association provides guidance on how lawyers may share an office and staff resources with an unaffiliated attorney in a manner consistent with the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

“Lawyers participating in these arrangements must take appropriate steps to secure client information and clearly communicate the nature of the relationship to the public and their clients,” states Formal Opinion 507 released July 12 by the ABA’s Standing Committee on Ethics & Professional Responsibility. “In addition, there are potential conflicts of interest issues that office-sharing lawyers must appreciate, including imputed conflicts for lawyers ‘associated in a firm,’ representing clients with adverse interests, and consultations between lawyers.”

According to the committee’s announcement, while Formal Opinion 507 makes clear that office-sharing is permissible under the model rules, attorneys should understand that such arrangements also require that appropriate measures be taken to comply with their ethical duties concerning the supervision of nonlawyers and communications about their services.

In terms of the duty to take appropriate steps to clearly communicate the nature of the lawyer’s relationship to an unaffiliated attorney in the office, the ethics opinion cites Model Rule 7.1, which prohibits a lawyer from making any “false or misleading communication about the lawyer or the lawyer’s services.”

The comment to Rule 7.1 states lawyers “may not imply or hold themselves out as practicing together in one firm when they are not a firm.”

The ethics opinion further explains that having an office-sharing arrangement does not necessarily bar two attorneys from representing different clients with adverse interests in a court proceeding or a transaction.

“This determination will ultimately turn on specifics of the office-sharing arrangement and the nature of the proposed representations,” the opinion states, adding disclosure of the arrangement and communicating efforts to maintain confidentiality should be provided in writing.

