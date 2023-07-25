8th Circuit says cities can’t skip appellate steps

Aspiring appellants cannot “skip the line” and must use the extant appeals framework to have their appeals heard at the federal appellate level, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled.

The court, in In re: Municipal Stormwater Pond Coordinated Litigation, decided July 19, dismissed an appeal for lack of jurisdiction due to not having a final decision.

The case arose out of a complaint by multiple Minnesota cities that chemicals that were used in pavement sealants were contaminating stormwater ponds. Minnesota cities alleged that a chemical in refined coal tar was the culprit. Consequently, in 2018, the cities filed an action seeking damages from refiners, who make a product out of coal tar, as well as manufacturers, who create pavement sealants. The cities alleged breach of implied warranty of merchantability, fraud, negligence, nuisance, product liability, and trespass.

All of the claims against the refiners, and most of the claims against the manufacturers, were dismissed. The remaining claims were unresolved with no final decision, meaning the cities were unable to appeal the dismissals.

The cities wanted to pursue an appeal while claims were still pending in district court, but they needed a final decision to do so. Under Rule 54(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, courts may enter final judgment for some, but not all claims, only if the court finds that there is no just reason for delay. Although the cities moved for entry of final judgment against the refiners, the district court denied the motion, maintaining that the cities did not show that there was danger of hardship or injustice that would be fixed through an immediate appeal.

Subsequently, the cities and manufacturers entered into an agreement where the cities dismissed their claims against the manufacturers under the condition that, if the 8th Circuit reversed the district court’s dismissal of claims against the refiners, then the cities would reinstate their claims against the manufacturers. However, if the cities did not prevail in their appeal, the cities agreed to unconditionally release and discharge the manufacturers.

The district court then entered a final judgment on the claims against the refiners. Subsequently, the cities appealed the decision dismissing claims against the refiners to the 8th Circuit.

The conditional agreement was not well-received by the 8th Circuit.

“This court has repeatedly expressed concern about attempts to circumvent the final judgment rule,” the majority wrote. “If the Cities could then create a final decision through a conditional dismissal, ‘it would render this entire framework meaningless, as litigants could easily sidestep the 54(b) process and obtain an immediate appeal any time the court entered final judgment on a single claim.’’’

The majority found that the conditional dismissal did not create a final decision, citing other circuits that found that conditional dismissals do not create final decisions. “The court’s only power to prevent the manipulation of appellate jurisdiction is a rigorous application of the final judgment requirement,” the court maintained. It dismissed the cities’ appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

Judge Jane Kelly dissented. While she expressed that it was patent that the parties were attempting to circumvent the final decision rule in the case, and she expressed concern about the tactic, she nevertheless concluded that the 8th Circuit had jurisdiction and had previously allowed parties to use this tactic. “Perhaps this ‘dismissal-without-prejudice tactic’ is simply a bald attempt ‘to evade the statute limiting our appellate jurisdiction to the review of final orders,’” Kelly wrote. “But even if it is, we are not at liberty to disregard our prior cases.”

Kelly disagreed that the dismissal was conditional. “[T]he Cities’ dismissal of their pending claims against the remaining manufacturer-defendants was not, in fact conditional. And any private agreement between the parties claiming something to the contrary is not binding on this court—or on the district court if the case were to be remanded,” Kelly explained.

Rather, Kelly insisted the court should hear the case. “We should reach the merits of this appeal,” Kelly asserted. “And whatever the outcome, perhaps the case will at least be a reminder to litigants that voluntarily dismissing pending claims without prejudice by stipulation for the purpose of expediting appellate review of previously dismissed claims is not consequence-free.”

The cities involved in the case are Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, White Bear Lake, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Golden Valley, Eagan, Apple Valley, St. Cloud, and Inver Grove Heights.