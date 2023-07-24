People & Practices: July 24, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer//July 24, 2023

Douglass B. Hiatt
Bank & Finance attorney Hiatt joins Fredrikson

Attorney Douglass B. Hiatt has joined Fredrikson in its Bank & Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Governance and Banking & Financial Services Litigation groups.

Hiatt is an experienced bank regulatory, risk and compliance attorney who represents and advises businesses, financial institutions and fintechs. He has 30 years providing advice related to compliance, enforcement actions, mergers and acquisitions, deposits, lending products and operations, corporate governance, payment systems, escheatment, branching, and other corporate matters. Hiatt has extensive knowledge of banking and regulation, as well as bank operations, which enables him to provide sound legal and business advice.

Fredrikson hires Alam as CFO

Morshed Alam
Fredrikson announces the hiring of chief financial officer, Morshed Alam.

Alam is responsible for all financial aspects of the firm including financial planning and analysis, reporting and accounting. Additionally, he supports Fredrikson’s Executive Committee, Board of Directors and firm Committees on the implementation of strategic objectives.

Prior to joining Fredrikson this year, Alam served as the chief financial officer and senior vice president for Ecumen. Alam has over 18 years of serving as a finance leader with extensive experience in technology, healthcare and medical device manufacturing industries.

Fredrikson lawyer Jackson nominated for NBA award

Mercedes McFarland Jackson
Fredrikson shareholder Mercedes McFarland Jackson has been nominated for the 2023 National Bar Association (NBA) Women Lawyers Division (WLD) Outstanding Minority Partner in Majority Firm Award. The Outstanding Minority Partner in Majority Firm Award is part of WLD’s annual achievement awards, which recognizes Black women lawyers who have excelled in their areas of practice and in the judiciary.

Jackson specializes in debt finance transactions and advises clients on compliance matters under financing and corporate governance documents. She has represented corporate borrowers, private equity groups and financial institutions in connection with secured and unsecured commercial lending transactions, including acquisition financings, senior, second-lien and mezzanine financings, secured bond offerings, debt restructurings and debtor-in-possession financings.

The NBA WLD achievement awards will be held during the 98th Annual National Bar Association Convention in Minneapolis. This year’s theme is Black Women Lawyers: UNERASABLE!

ABOTA accepts Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney’s Schramm

Tracy A. Schramm
Tracy A. Schramm, a partner in the Duluth-based office of Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A., has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. With chapters in all 50 states, ABOTA is one of the nation’s most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism, and principles of the legal profession. Members in this prestigious, invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion.

Schramm dedicates her practice to representing health care, legal, and other professionals in malpractice matters in the state and federal courts in Minnesota and Wisconsin and before professional licensing boards in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also advises health care providers and entities regarding credentialing and HIPAA-related matters.

Schramm is a graduate of Hamline University School of Law with an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

David Woger
M&A attorney David Woger joins Fredrikson

Attorney David Woger has joined Fredrikson as an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and Corporate Governance groups.

Woger represents private equity funds, venture funds and their portfolio companies, as well as other strategic or financial buyers and sellers in platform, add-on and tuck-in acquisitions, divestitures and sales, and corporate governance matters.

People & Practices is a lightly edited compilation of news releases from law firms and other organizations. Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to [email protected].

