Gluten-allergic customer sues Chipotle for discrimination

According to plaintiff Kristen Russell, the only Chipotle menu item that she can’t safely consume is the flour tortilla. (Depositphotos.com image)

BOSTON — Chipotle Mexican Grill might have saved itself from a pesky lawsuit had employees at the chain’s Fall River, Massachusetts, restaurant handled a gluten-allergic woman’s order a little more deftly.

Kristen Russell claims in a recently filed disability discrimination action that she was downright humiliated by employees when she tried to place an order at the Newton Street Chipotle on May 28, 2022.

“She was basically treated like a second-class citizen,” says Winchester, Massachusetts, attorney Laurel J. Francoeur, who represents the plaintiff.

Russell, a resident of Somerset, Massachusetts, suffers from a gluten allergy, which, apart from her diet, substantially affects her respiratory and circulatory system.

“It’s an actual allergy to wheat; it’s not Celiac Disease,” Francoeur says.

“Plaintiff will suffer adverse health consequences if she ingests gluten, including but not limited to abdominal pain and cramping, diarrhea, hives, vomiting, nausea, difficulty breathing and possibly death,” Russell alleges in her lawsuit.

Russell says she was exceedingly careful to advise the staff at the Fall River Chipotle of her allergy whenever she placed an order for a meal. Anytime she ordered prior to May 28, 2022, the staff had been completely accommodating to her allergy, implementing various protocols that included wiping the counter, washing their hands, and changing their gloves for the preparation of her order, she claims.

According to Russell, the only Chipotle menu item that she can’t safely consume is the flour tortilla. In fact, according to the Chipotle website, the eatery prides itself on having a menu that can accommodate allergies and special diets.

“No matter what your unique dietary needs are, Chipotle has options for you,” the website proclaims. “Unless you have an allergy to delicious food, in which case, we might have an issue.”

A check of the Chipotle website appears to confirm Russell’s claim that she can safely eat virtually any item on the menu, with the company listing only its flour tortilla burritos and tacos as containing gluten. That’s what makes what the plaintiff claims occurred in 2022 a head-scratcher.

Russell says when she entered the store to place her order, she informed the staff member at the counter that she suffered from an allergy to gluten, as was her custom.

But the plaintiff claims the staff member immediately told her there was nothing on the menu she could have.

When Russell tried to explain that she could have anything on the menu except for items containing flour tortillas, and that, on earlier visits, Chipotle employees had accommodated her allergy without incident, the staff member allegedly continued to argue with her before calling the store manager to the counter.

The plaintiff claims the staff member called the manager over and said, “This is the lady with gluten.” The manager then told Russell that everything on the menu was “filled with gluten.” Despite being told that the plaintiff had eaten at Chipotle many times, the manager allegedly told her to leave the restaurant.

“The people at the store actually became hostile,” Francoeur says. “It was more than just rude. It was discriminatory because they refused to serve her and basically told her to get out — that she wasn’t welcome.”

According to the plaintiff, when she later filed an online complaint with Chipotle’s customer service department, a customer care coordinator apologized for the incident and offered to give the plaintiff a buy-one-get-one-free credit toward her next purchase.

“I responded, ‘This is not about getting a free meal.’” Russell tells Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. “It’s so hard for people like me. I’m always the outlier. But Chipotle has always prided themselves on being a company that caters to people with gluten allergies. It blew my mind how I was treated.”

In her complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Chipotle has failed to take any corrective action — like retraining staff about food allergies — in response to her complaint.

“The denial of service was motivated and caused by the Defendant’s discriminatory animus against the Plaintiff because she has food allergies,” the complaint states. “As a result of the foregoing events, Plaintiff endured humiliation, embarrassment, mental pain, suffering and inconvenience.”

Francoeur says her client has not returned to Chipotle since the incident.

Russell filed her original complaint for disability discrimination in Bristol Superior Court on May 17. Chipotle subsequently removed the case to federal court. The plaintiff has since filed an amended complaint.

The plaintiff’s suit asserts claims of discrimination in the provision of public accommodation under both the Americans with Disabilities Act and G.L.c. 272, §§92A and 98. Finally, the plaintiff alleges intentional emotional distress, claiming “extreme and outrageous conduct” on the part of Chipotle employees.

Chipotle is represented by Devin S. Cohen of Martenson, Hasbrouck & Simon in New York City. Cohen says his client has no comment on the matter.