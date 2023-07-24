Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in June

Reinstatement

Daniel Brown was reinstated to the practice of law on June 20. Brown had previously voluntarily resigned from the practice of law in 2015.

Suspension

Mitchell Ask was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 30 days on June 5, 2023. Ask committed a felony DWI.

Julie Bruggeman was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law 14 days from the court’s June 23 order. Bruggeman represented clients with a conflict of interest and failed to communicate, among other things.

Darrell Carter was suspended from the practice of law on June 6, 2023. Carter used a fee agreement including prohibited language.

Donald Nemer was suspended for a minimum of 90 days on June 6, 2023. Nemer did not properly document a cash payment from a client.

William Winter was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 30 days on June 9, 2023. Winter engaged in explicit sexual conversations with a client.