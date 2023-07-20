What’s in a name? Twins sued by Milwaukee’s Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the parent company of the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, sued the Minnesota Twins in federal court last week in an effort to protect the festival’s trademarked name.

Summerfest, which has been trademarked for decades, is similar in name to the Twins’ festival, TC Summer Fest.

According to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Milwaukee World Festival sent the Minnesota Twins a cease-and-desist letter last month, but the baseball team proceeded to hold its festival under the similar name.

Milwaukee World Festival attorneys said use of the words TC Summer Fest constitutes “a clear attempt by the Twins to trade on the longstanding and considerable goodwill developed by MWF in the Summerfest mark … this includes any use and combination of the terms ‘summer’ and ‘fest.’”

“The Twins use of TC SUMMER FEST is also likely to cause dilution by tarnishment and by harming the reputation of the SUMMERFEST Trademarks, leading to irreparable injury to MWF,” Summerfest attorneys added in court documents.

Although the music festivals are held in different states, attorneys for Summerfest argued in the lawsuit that having a similar name caused confusion among concertgoers and that the festivals are considered direct competitors, according to court documents.

TC Summer Fest took place July 14 and 15 and included some of the same headliners as Milwaukee’s Summerfest, including the band Imagine Dragons, The Killers, and The Flaming Lips. Milwaukee’s Summerfest took place over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Milwaukee World Festival attorneys are demanding that the Minnesota Twins stop using the words “Summer Fest,” give up any internet domain names using the term and pay damages and attorneys fees.

The Minnesota festival was previously called Summer Jam, but that ended in 2022. The Minnesota Twins and Mankato promoter Jerry Braam hosted TC Summer Fest in 2023.

In a May interview with the Star Tribune, Twins Executive Vice President Meka Morris commented on the similar event names: “The name Summer Fest is an homage to the legacy of the Summer Jam, and a nod to the festival-style nature of this event,” Morris said. “Summerfest in Milwaukee is certainly an iconic Midwest music event, as we hope the TC Summer Fest will also become.” That quotation was cited in the Summerfest lawsuit.

According to court documents, just in the past year Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has attempted to prevent 32 other entities attempting to utilize the “Summerfest” trademarked name. As a result, more than half have agreed to not use the trademarked name. About one-third of the 32 entities who received cease-and-desist letters have now entered into license agreements with Milwaukee World Festival, which include payment of royalties. To date, a handful of other cases where the words “Summer” and “Fest” were used could result in lawsuits.

In the present legal matter, attorneys Sherry Dawn Coley and Tiffany Woelfe with the law offices of Amundsen Davis LLC represent Milwaukee World Festival.

Also according to court documents, the nonprofit Milwaukee World Festival made $60 million in gross revenue last year.

According to court documents, Milwaukee World Festival attorneys argue, “this Court has subject matter jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. §§ 1331 and 1338, 15 U.S.C. § 1121(a), which authorize district courts to hear civil actions arising under Acts of Congress related to trademarks and the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1051 et seq. 84.”

Summerfest, which claims it is the “World’s largest Music Festival,” has been no stranger to ligation. In fact, according to court records obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Milwaukee World Festival has been the plaintiff or defendant or garnishee in dozens of lawsuits in both Circuit Court and Federal Court, as recently as 2022.

In 2019, Summerfest sued Flannery’s Pub for failing to make a vendor commission payment. Summerfest was awarded nearly $15,000.

In June of 2022, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Summerfest truly is “world’s largest music festival” as noted by Guinness World Records in 1999.

However, BBC News reported in 2018 that Donauinselfest (German for “Danube Island Festival”) a free open-air music festival which occurs annually at Donauinsel in Vienna, Austria, had more than 3.3 million in attendance in 2015. By comparison, Summerfest’s attendance was 772,000 in 2015 and 624,407 this year.