Perspectives: Admissions appeal: Roberts, race, and reality

Chief Justice John Roberts speaks as he receives the Henry J. Friendly Medal during the American Law Institute’s annual dinner in Washington on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP photo: Jose Luis Magana)

“Race and racism is a reality … it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it.”

— Former first lady Michelle Obama

Racism no longer exists in America!

That revelation emanated from no less an authority than Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court, whose legacy will be that he brought it to an end or, at least, like a weatherman, he revealed that the storm is over so everyone can go outside again.

Thanks, Chief. So glad that, after more than 40 years of your efforts, the country does not have to put up with racial inequities any longer. Whew, what a relief!

Fatuous fruition

All of this came to fruition three weeks ago in the chief justice’s opinion for the court in its appellate ruling ending affirmative action at the end of the tribunal’s 2022-2023 term in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. Harvard, et al., 143 S.Ct. 2141 (June 29, 2023). It marked the culmination of four decades of effort by him as a Justice Department attorney in the Ronald Reagan administration and later a judge attacking, challenging and rebutting any whisper in legal proceedings that racism exists — and, even if perchance it ever did, it was eradicated by the Civil War and ensuing constitutional amendment banning slavery (the 13th Amendment), providing for privileges, immunities and citizenship, equal protection and due process (the 14th Amendment), and granting the right to vote (the 15th Amendment). Never mind Jim Crow, segregation, lynchings, anti-miscegenation laws, white racial riots, and other depravities.

According to the chief justice, racism is an outmoded vestige of the past that, accordingly, does not warrant any judicial relief now.

His world view, which colored his decision in the Fair Admissions case, was famously reflected in in his fatuous instruction that “[t]he way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discrimination on the basis of race” in a reverse-discrimination employment case, Ricci v. DeStefano, 129 S.Ct. 2658 (June 29, 2009) — a phrase so vacuous, naïve and unrealistic that it outranks his second most well-known simplistic statement at his confirmation hearing that judges are like baseball umpires impartially “calling balls and strikes,” overlooking that they also establish a strike zone in ways beneficial to their favorite players and causes that occasionally change during the game.

What worry?

The chief manifested that same Alfred E. Newman “What, Me Worry?” nonchalance in writing the opinion a decade ago gutting the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder, 570 U.S. 529 (2013), when he pointed out that because Blacks in some former Confederate states have a higher voting percentage than whites, the prophylactic and protective provisions in that law were no longer necessary.

That risible remark prompted the oft-cited “umbrella” remark by dissenting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R.I.P.) that his reasoning was akin to “throwing away your umbrella in a rain storm because you’re not getting wet.”

Many others thought that the chief justice’s treatment of that case was all wet, too, but it did not deter him or his colleagues of the radical right-wing faction of the high court from achieving the crowning blow of the chief justice’s long-relished desire to extinguish any preferential treatment based on race in all facets of society.

But shortly before doing so, he did, to be sure, write one of the pairs of decisions of the court invalidating racial gerrymandered congressional districts in two Southern states, Alabama and Louisiana, in Allen v. Milligan, 2023 WL 3937599 (2023) (Alabama) and Ardoin v. Robinson, No. 12-1596 (2023) (Louisiana). While sensitive to racial inequities, the decision may have been sop to avoid being regarded as a sap in the pending college admissions case.

That is where the chief made his racial equality proclamation, not to be confused with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. His decision was premised on the notion that because racism has been eradicated, college admission decisions for students cannot in any way be “based on the color of their skin” under the Equal Protection Clause. The court’s evocation of “color blindness” in society stemmed from the assumption that admission to colleges — especially top-flight private ones like Harvard and public ones like the University of North Carolina, the other school in the lawsuit — is based solely on academic merit. His right-wing colleagues constructed an academic university that does not exist, except in their minds, and it makes them and others of their ilk feel better for having navigated through the shoals of academia based solely on their purported skills and talents.

But that presumption overlooks the many other factors conventionally taken into account in college admissions, including legacy, family connections, financial contributions, athletic prowess (tilted towards Blacks in major revenue sports of basketball and football), age, gender, geography and a myriad of other considerations. Contrary to the assumption underlying the court’s opinion in the Fair Admissions case, meritocracy has about as much to do with who gets into elite schools as it does on who gets selected to “Come On Down!” at the invitation of Drew Carey to participate on “The Price is Right.”

Senior service

Having done his handiwork in dismantling affirmative action, the chief justice has accomplished his long-held objective concluding his 18th year on the tribunal, the second most senior jurist next to Clarence Thomas, who had lots more to say at the end of the 32nd year of service for taking race into account in societal decision making. But it took the newest, least senior jurist, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to provide a glimpse of the real world. The first Black woman justice on the high court, she injected a dose of reality into the fantasy land crafted by the chief justice and his right-wing ideologues. She denounced them for ignoring “real world problems,” while pointing out that deeming race “irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

Minnesota educational institutions have responded in various ways to the demise of affirmative action. Some have pledged to continue to seek diversity in other ways, although few have expressed credence in the chief justice’s approval of referring to race in student admissions essays to show how they have overcome the inequities that the chief says doesn’t exist. It’s a real oxymoron since he said race cannot be taken into account in the admissions process, which suggests that schools must be “blind” to the colors of applicants whom the chief justice says could mention their race in their applications as long as the admissions decision-makers don’t pay attention to it.

How that is supposed to work is a subject for a Ph.D. thesis.

Other schools are taking a wait-and-see attitude, but what they can’t look at is the color of an applicant’s skin.

Life must proceed as academic institutions, workplaces and other institutions affected directly and indirectly by the ruling get on with confronting the “real world” problems left in the wake of the Supreme Court’s wrecking ball wrought by its “color-blind” chief justice.

In Justice Jackson’s environment, racism is prevalent in the “real world.”

But, in Mr. Roberts’ neighborhood of happy campers, insouciance prevails and racism doesn’t exist.

They pose a pair of starkly different views that capsulize the current chasm at the high court, reflective of the divergence in the nation as a whole.

PERSPECTIVES POINTERS

Other Justices’ Remarks On Affirmative Action in Academia

Clarence Thomas (concurrence): “two discriminatory wrongs cannot make a right.”

“two discriminatory wrongs cannot make a right.” Neil Gorsuch (concurrence): “Neither the constitution nor statutes tolerate this practice” of racial preferences.

“Neither the constitution nor statutes tolerate this practice” of racial preferences. Brett Kavanagh (concurrence): Any “racial preferences must be temporary … limited in time.”

Any “racial preferences must be temporary … limited in time.” Sonia Sotomayor (dissent): “The ruling rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

“The ruling rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” Ketanji Brown Jackson; Elena Kagan (dissent): “Our country has never been color blind.”

Marshall H. Tanick is an attorney with the Twin Cities Law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.

RELATED: More Perspectives columns