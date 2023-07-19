Minnesota joins federal, state crackdown on illegal robocalls

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison delivers a speech after being sworn in during his inauguration for his second term on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in St. Paul. (AP photo: Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other law enforcement partners, including attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, has announced a new crackdown on illegal robocalls, targeting operations responsible for billions of calls to U.S. consumers.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, the joint state and federal “Operation Stop Scam Calls” initiative builds on the efforts of Minnesota and other state and federal partners to combat illegal robocalls. The initiative targets robocallers and the companies that enable them as well as lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ telephone numbers to robocallers and others, falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls. It also targets Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls every year, which often originate overseas.

“Everybody hates robocalls — and everybody gets them, including me,” Ellison said in the release. “Minnesotans file more complaints about robocalls with our office than about any other single problem.”

Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, appeared at a news conference in Chicago Tuesday announcing the initiative. He said, “Today, government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”

Other contributing law enforcers include the U.S. Department of Justice, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Federal Communications Commission.

The full press release from the Attorney General’s Office is available here.