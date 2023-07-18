Mootness aside, Court of Appeals rules law permits pandemic order

Laura Brown//July 18, 2023

On Feb. 8, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that the Minnesota Court of Appeals must decide whether Gov. Tim Walz had the authority to declare a peacetime emergency to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 10, the Minnesota Court of Appeals did just that, determining that the Minnesota Emergency Management Act of 1996 permits the governor to declare a peacetime emergency when there is a public health emergency.

The case arose out of Emergency Executive Order 20-91, issued in July 2020. It required Minnesotans to wear face coverings in most indoor public places with only certain exceptions. Noncompliant individuals would pay up to $100 while noncompliant businesses could be on the hook for $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail. Those who opposed the mandate maintained that Walz overstepped his powers under the Emergency Management Act.

Sixteen Minnesota businesses, churches, and residents petitioned the Ramsey County District Court for a writ of quo warranto, attempting to curtail the implementation and enforcement of the mask mandate. They moved for a temporary injunction to stop the mandate’s enforcement, claiming that the order violated their constitutional rights to free expression and free exercise of religion. However, the court granted Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s motion to dismiss.

On July 1, 2021, the peacetime emergency ended. In December 2021, the Minnesota Court of Appeals maintained that the case was moot. Although the Minnesota Supreme Court agreed that the appeal was moot, it avowed that the question of whether Walz had the executive authority to issue the mask mandate was not. “The question of whether the Act gives the Governor power to declare a peacetime emergency for a public health crisis is functionally justiciable and an important issue of statewide significance that should be decided immediately,” the court wrote.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals considered the question, concluding that Minnesota governors are able to declare peacetime emergencies on the basis of public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The statute allows a governor to declare a “peacetime emergency” if “an act of nature, a technological failure or malfunction, a terrorist incident, an industrial accident, a hazardous materials accident, or a civil disturbance endangers life and property and local government resources are inadequate to handle the situation.”

Walz declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was an “act of nature.” The appellants main point of contention was that the COVID-19 pandemic was not an “act of nature.” Essentially, appellants maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a laboratory leak. This would mean that the pandemic was not a natural occurrence, and would not count as an “act of nature.”

However, the court did not accept this argument. “Declining to recognize the COVID-19 pandemic as an ‘act of nature’ because it may have been caused by human activity is inconsistent with the other grounds set forth in the ACT and would unreasonably put form over substance,” the court maintained.

The court, citing its own decision in Hanson v. State, where an individual was convicted of operating a bar and restaurant during COVID-19 in violation of Walz’s executive orders, found that the COVID-19 pandemic was, in fact, an act of nature. “[A]n unexpected and uncontrollable event caused by a naturally occurring virus—falls within the phrase’s broad scope,” the court concluded in that case. The court also rejected the argument that, simply because the virus did not endanger property — as required under the statute — that it was not an act of nature. The pandemic caused “major economic impacts throughout Minnesota and put Minnesotans’ housing, livelihood, and jobs at risk,” the court continued in Hanson.

While the court admitted that Hanson, and other nonprecedential opinions of the court, are not binding, it determined that the case was persuasive. “The issue in this case is not readily distinguishable from the relevant issue in Hanson,” the court affirmed. It did note that there was one different issue in this case than Hanson: whether the declaration of the peacetime emergency was unconstitutional.

Appellants argued that Article III, Section 1 of the Minnesota Constitution was violated because the Legislature’s powers were surrendered without a threshold basis for the declaration. Ultimately, the court reasoned that the constitutional challenge to the act exceeded its limited scope of review on remand.

“If the supreme court intended this court to address the constitutional issue that appellants raised before this court—which the supreme court acknowledged in its opinion—the supreme court would have said so,” the court concluded. It affirmed the district court’s dismissal of appellants’ petition for a writ of quo warranto.

