Court rules for Amish in septic tank case

Appellate panel finds government did not demonstrate a compelling state interest

Applying strict scrutiny as set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia in 2021, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has determined that members of an Amish community need not install a septic tank system because it burdens the exercise of their religion.

It said that under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUPIA), 42 U.S.C. 2000cc-2000cc-5, the government has the burden to demonstrate a compelling state interest in enforcing a challenged law against the particular claimant whose sincere exercise of religion is substantially burdened.

In Mast, et al., v. County of Fillmore and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, handed down July 10, 2023, the Court of Appeals reversed the district court because the government did not demonstrate a compelling state interest in enforcing the land-use regulations against appellants.

Case history

The case has a long history. In 2018, the district court found that the septic-tank requirement was burdensome but was the least restrictive means of accomplishing the government’s compelling interest in protecting the environment and human health. The Court of Appeals affirmed and the Minnesota Supreme Court denied review. (Mast I.)

The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari, vacated the opinion and remanded to the Court of Appeals without opinion. (Mast II.) The Supreme Court instructed the court to consider the Fulton arguments (Fulton was decided after Mast I).

The Court of Appeals remanded to the district court. The parties then argued the case on the existing record. The district court said the government met its burden to prove the septic-tank requirement was narrowly tailored.

The case went back to the Court of Appeals, where the court agreed with appellants. “Because the evidence the government presents does not support the district court’s conclusion that the septic tank requirement furthers a compelling state interest specific to appellants, RLUIPA precludes the government from enforcing the challenged regulations against appellants,” wrote Judge Diane Bratvold for the court.

Separate from the world

Appellants are members of the Swartzentruber Amish community in Fillmore County, Each Amish community has its own religious rules to live a godly life and stay separate from the world; many of these rules relate to keeping separate from modern technology.

The appellants object to using septic systems to dispose of “gray water” from their homes. Gray water is that discharged after used for dishwashing, laundry, bathing and other tasks not involving toilet waste. Appellants supply water to their homes using a cistern.

Minnesota law requires counties to adopt ordinances that reflect the MPCA rules. Fillmore County adopted the MPCA rules in their entirety and also provided for alternative local standards “intended to serve the Amish. The alternative local standard mandates a 1,000-gallon septic tank.

At trial, where appellants sought a declaratory judgment and an injunction, the appellants proposed mulch basins as a religiously acceptable alternative. Water is discharged into a large earthen basin. It has a valve box resting on top of woodchips. Solids stick to the woodchips and the water percolates to the bottom of the basin where it is purified in oxygenated soil in the same manner as the soil beneath a septic-system drain field. The government argued that the system did not effectively treat gray water. “[Mulch basins of the kind acceptable to appellants] will not work on these particular farms with these particular claimants,” the district court said.

Compelling state interest

Fulton requires the court to scrutinize the asserted harm of granting specific exemptions to particular religious claimants.

The government did not test the Amish gray water but relied on a witness who testified about contaminants in gray water generally, the court said. County employees who visited the farms supported the witness but offered only speculation on the contents of appellants’ gray water.

The court also relied on the county’s estimate of the amount of water the appellant’s household used per day. The court found that was also based on speculation and did not satisfy the government’s burden under RLUIPA. The respondents also speculated about the number of Amish households seeking an exemption from water regulations, the court said. It noted that appellants had no burden to produce a reduced water use.

Least restrictive means

The court did not reach the issue of whether the septic-tank requirement is the least restrictive means for the government to meet its goals because it did not find a compelling governmental interest.

“[W]e reverse and remand for appropriate declaratory and injunctive relief, which includes preventing the government from enforcing the [county’s] ordinance against appellants unless and until the government satisfies its burden under RLUIPA,” the court said.

Brian N. Lipford, an attorney in Rochester with Southern Minnesota Legal Services, said he welcomed the ruling and planned to reach out to the MPCA at the appropriate time. He hopes the MPCA will decide to work with the Amish instead of prosecuting them, he said.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson said that the county had not yet decided how to proceed. He added, “The Amish are our friends and neighbors. We always want to work with them.” He added that the district court judge recognized that.