Perspectives: Ellsberg’s death recalls key Minnesota matters

— Secretary of State Henry Kissinger describing Daniel Ellsberg

The death a month ago of Daniel Ellsberg, the famed purveyor of the Pentagon Papers more than five decades ago, recalls his role in dissemination of 7,000 pages that documented misrepresentations, mistakes, and other mishaps in connection with American involvement in the Vietnam War.

But Ellsberg was a link not only to the Vietnam era, but also to another landmark event, the Watergate scandal.

Both of those epochal events — Vietnam and the downfall of President Richard Nixon in Watergate — were intricately connected to Minnesota and the law here. Ellsberg’s passing provides an opportune occasion to look back at how both of those monumental matters derived from legal events in this state.

Not far from Near

Ellsberg, a government analyst, leaked the papers to the New York Times, which published them, and the Washington Post followed closely on its heels. The Nixon administration pursued litigation against them, seeking to enjoin further publication, along with criminal prosecution against Ellsberg and his confederate leaker, Anthony Russo.

In an expedited proceeding, the U. S. Supreme Court rejected the government’s civil attempt to enjoin the publication in New York Times Co. v. U.S., 403 U.S. 713 (1971). The Court, in a highly fractured decision, relied heavily upon its decision 40 years earlier in Near v. Minnesota, 283 U.S. 697 (1931), in which the legal issue was not far from the central question in the Pentagon Papers case. In Near, the court took up the constitutionality of a Minnesota “public nuisance” law that allowed government authorities to shut down newspapers that were deemed to be “scandalous,” “defamatory,” or otherwise viewed as anti-social by them.

The high court, in a matter of first impression, by a 5-4 margin, held that the Minnesota measure, enforced by Hennepin County Attorney Floyd Olson, who later became a widely hailed progressive governor, violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution on grounds that it transgressed the long-standing principle against “previous restraint,” now known as “prior restraint.” The gravity of the case is illustrated in the long period that elapsed between when the case was argued before the high court, January 1930, and the issuance of the court’s opinion, some 18 months later on June 1, 1931.

The decision, written by Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for president in 1916, stated that the chief purpose of the First Amendment is “to prevent previous restraints upon publication,” reserving the right of governing authorities to impose post publication punishment, along with recognizing a few narrow exceptions to the proscription of “previous restraint,” such as military secrets, obscenity, and defamation, all of which have since been diluted.

The exception for matters of military or national security significance was front and center not only in the Pentagon Papers case, but in subsequent criminal prosecution of Ellsberg and Russo, who purloined and facilitated publication of the papers. They were charged under the Espionage Act, 50 U.S. §§ 31-42, one of the same measures that forms the basis for many of 37 counts in the prosecution in Florida of former President Donald Trump for his maintenance of classified and sensitive documents at his Mar-A-Lago home. U.S. v. Trump, et al. 23 801-01-CR-Cannon/Reinhart (S.D. Fla. 2023).

That Minnesota case is considered one of the most significant decisions by the tribunal. It also marked its first foray into applying any of the Bill of Rights to the states, a principle that it had rejected some 16 years earlier in another Minnesota case, Mpls. & St. L. R. Co. v. Bombolis, 241 U. S. 211 (1916), in which it held that the Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial in a civil case does not extend to the states.

It was not until nearly a decade later that the Supreme Court formally recognized the doctrine now known as “selective incorporation,” referring to applying provisions of the Bill of Rights to states, in an inauspicious footnote, no less, in U.S. v. Carolene Products Co., 394 U. S. 144 (1938).

But the outcome of the Near case was far from a certainty at the time. A flip of one of the five justices in the majority would have led to a different result, upholding the Minnesota statute and the suppression of a Twin Cities publication that generated it, known as the Saturday Press, an anti-Establishment newspaper that was imbued with. virulent racism and anti-Semitism, coupled with revelations of municipal government and police abuses and corruption.

The dissent, written by Justice Pierce Butler of Minnesota, would have allowed the injunction entered by the trial court in Hennepin County and the Minnesota Supreme Court on grounds that the statutory remedy of shutting down such an offensive publication preserves “the peace and good order” of the community. This view subscribed to the position adopted by the two judicial bodies in Minnesota, the trial court in Hennepin County and the state Supreme Court, which had upheld the measure and enforcement of it before the case reached the U.S. Supreme Court. State ex. rel. Olson v. Guilford, 179 Minn. 40, 228 N. W. 2d 326 (1928).

The Ellsberg-Russo criminal prosecution was ultimately dismissed by the federal judge hearing the case in Southern California, where the papers were purloined, about 11 months after the Watergate break-in on grounds of misconduct by the government, including an overture by one of Nixon’s henchmen to Judge William Matthew Byrne that he might be elevated to a vacant seat on the Supreme Court if he handled the case favorably for the prosecution.

Watergate woes

Some of the woes underlying the Ellsberg-Russo criminal case laid the groundwork for Watergate, which had deep Minnesota roots, too.

Nixon, enraged by the Pentagon Papers although they did not implicate him, formed a group inside the White House famously known as the “Plumbers,” whose mission was to ferret out leaks within the government. Some of its crew were among those who were instrumental in developing the break-in at Watergate and some of the other mischievous — and criminal —events that unfolded during that scandal, which began with the break-in to the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters on June 17, 1972. Coincidentally, Ellsberg passed away on June 16 of this year, 51 years less one day from the Watergate break-in committed by an offshoot group of “plumbers.”

Russo, the co-leaker of the Pentagon papers, died in August 2008, 34 years less two days from the anniversary of Nixon’s resignation.

The roots of Watergate are not only traceable to Ellsberg, but also extend to Minnesota. The break-in that sparked the Watergate scandal was financed, in part, by a $25,000 check written by a Minnesota entrepreneur. Kenneth Dahlberg, a suburban Hennepin County resident, World War II hero, former supporter of Hubert Humphrey and founder of the fabulously profitable Miracle Ear hearing aid company, was a major fundraiser for Nixon’s Committee to Re-Elect the President (CREEP) in the 1972 presidential campaign. He worked with another Minnesotan, Maurice Stans, who was in charge of the campaign fundraising arm after he stepped aside from serving as a Secretary of Commerce during Nixon’s first term. The Shakopee native was charged, tried, but acquitted, along with Treasury Secretary John Connelly, of bribery in connection with unrelated pre-Watergate matter, but that set the stage for some of the later Watergate and post-Watergate prosecutions.

Another Minnesotan who played a key role in Watergate was Clark MacGregor, a congressman from the 3rd Congressional District, where Dahlberg lived. After losing against Hubert Humphrey for a Senate seat in 1970, two years after Humphrey’s defeat by President Nixon in 1968, MacGregor took on the task of serving as vice chair of CREEP. After Watergate, the CREEP chair, former Attorney General John Mitchell, resigned, leaving MacGregor to run the operation, at least for a short while, in the midst of Watergate. He managed to pull off a half-year ear stint in that position, up through the election, which Nixon overwhelmingly won, and further avoided any criminal culpability after he left, working as a Washington lawyer and lobbyist until his death in 2003.

But Watergate-related criminal prosecutions reached their way into Minnesota.

After several years of litigation, the final two cases brought by the Watergate Special Prosecutor’s Office were venues here in Minnesota. Both of them resulted in favorable dispositions for the defendants. In U.S. v. Andreas, No. 4-73, CR. 201 (D. Minn. 1973), a Twin Cities businessman, Dwayne Andreas, was acquitted in a bench trial before a visiting judge brought in from Iowa. He had been charged with illegally siphoning campaign contributions to the Nixon campaign through paying executives in his company, who then passed them on to the campaign, in order to avoid federal corporate campaign contribution restrictions.

The judge, Edward McManus, who was imported here because of many conflicts of interest among the local judiciary who knew Andreas well, dubiously reasoned that the funds given by Andreas to his underlings were deemed to be “loans” that they repaid and, therefore, not violative of the campaign funding law prohibition of corporate contributions.

That case was heard at the U.S. courthouse in downtown Minneapolis. Shortly thereafter, across the river, a special prosecutor took aim at 3M Co. for alleged improper contributions made even before in a 1968 campaign, which were dug up during the Watergate investigation. But the company managed to avoid culpability on grounds in a case heard by Judge Donald Alsop in St. Paul, who held that a release entered into between the government and 3M for other transgressions extended to this matter, as well, a determination that was upheld by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in U.S. v. 3M, 551 F.2d 1106 (8th Cir. 1977).

That decision essentially brought down the curtain on the Special Prosecutor’s Office and its pursuit of Watergate offenders. Watergate-related cases still droned on, but on different issues, primarily civil, and were outside the scope of that that unit.

Ellsberg’s death last month is a reminder of the key role that Minnesota and residents here played in two of the most important events of recent times. His actions are forever linked to Minnesota’s role in both the Pentagon Papers litigation and the ensuing Watergate scandal.

Casualties of the Vietnam War

U.S. Military: 58,220

Vietnamese: 2,000,000 civilians

North Vietnamese: 1.1 million

Other Countries: 5,000

Monetary cost to U.S.: $160 billion; ($1 trillion in today’s dollars)

Marshall H. Tanick is an attorney with the Twin Cities Law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.

