What now for law school diversity?

People demonstrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday, June 29, the day the Supreme Court released its ruling on affirmative action in college admissions. (AP file photo: Jose Luis Magana)

Big Ten deans, professors share thoughts after Supreme Court ruling

In the United States Supreme Court’s most recent term, the practice of affirmative action was at least severely limited, if not completely reversed. The decision will affect all institutions of higher learning, including law schools.

Law schools — which in recent years have been contemplating how to further diversify the profession — must now grapple with what the decision means for the future of diversity in law schools. On July 6, a panel of professors and deans from Big Ten law schools discussed how the court’s decision would affect admissions.

The panel — titled “The Affirmative Action Cases and the Future of Diversity in Law Schools and Universities” — was a webinar hosted by the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and moderated by Steve Sanders, a professor and associate dean for academic affairs at the school. Panelists were Mark Graber, a professor at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; Linda Sheryl Greene, dean and professor at Michigan State University College of Law; Gregory Roseboro, assistant dean for admissions, financial aid, and inclusive excellence at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law; and Shaakirrah Sanders, professor and associate dean for antiracism and critical pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson Law.

While the decision is notable and has profound implications, the consensus of the Big Ten law schools appears to be it will not derail diversity initiatives.

“I suspect my campus will be typical,” Graber said. “What I would expect is that deans, and most people at my school, are far more sympathetic to the premise that the civil rights revolution has stalled, and will interpret that decision in light of that premise, rather than the premise that certainly animated the decision, which is that the civil rights revolution is over because it won 30 years ago.”

“We will be pretty even-keeled in our reaction,” said Greene of Michigan State University’s response. “My first year at the law school, we adopted a diversity strategic plan which includes a commitment to becoming the most diverse law school in Michigan.”

Sanders echoed that sentiment, stressing that Penn State had a lot in place to further diversity, not even in anticipation of the decision, that would help strengthen student diversity. “I’ll say for Penn State Dickinson Law, I’m very excited about the new associate deanship for antiracism and critical pedagogy that I’ve taken on. I think it is the first associate deanship of this title in the country,” Sanders said.

Asked what admissions offices would do in response to the decision, Roseboro responded, “I’m not entirely sure. This decision is very, very new.”

Roseboro opined that there would be a broad spectrum of approaches that admissions offices across the country would take.

“You may have those offices who read the opinion and decided that, ‘It is business as usual. Nothing has changed. We are going to continue to read applications holistically as we have done,’” Roseboro said. “You may those schools who might a more limited approach and say, ‘Hmm. This is going to give us an opportunity to pivot and take a different approach to what we have done.’”

Graber spoke about a phenomenon called “compliant resistance,” where universities stay within the letter of the law but push the letter as far as possible in light of values that are antithetical to the ones that motivated the law. This might be a strategy that law schools adopt, Graber said. What that may look like will differ based on the institution.

Michigan is a state where public universities are already unable to take race into consideration due to constitutional amendment; therefore existing in conditions that private and public institutions nationally will be in following the court’s decision.

“We engage in a holistic file review process. We also participate in an inclusive approach to recruiting our admits focusing on belonging and engaging families,” said Greene.

Since Greene has been involved in admissions at Michigan State, the number of students of color in a class have risen from 11% to 32%, the most inclusive class in 23 years. Looking at the class of 2026, which has not yet been finalized, Greene anticipates 38% students of color.

“I admire everyone and anyone who is in this business. This is a nerve-wracking business,” said Greene. “I would not give advice except to say that what is most important is your intentions.”

“We will have to get back to square one,” Greene maintained. She suggested that law schools would need to regroup and ask themselves, “What difference does it make if we have a diverse bar?”

Roseboro said, “Moving forward to the future, you might see some school’s numbers are smaller because of the pivot that they have made. For all we know, schools could become even more diverse because of something they have done because of this decision.”

One initiative to drive up applicants could be something like a pipeline program.

Although all of the Big Ten law school panelists recognized that the decision poses some challenges to DEI efforts, they also pointed out that the language of the decision did not completely foreclose efforts to diversify the profession.

“I don’t hear any justice saying that our objective of creating a diverse legal profession is an impermissible objective,” said Greene.

“The court did not seem to say that you cannot use race at all, that it cannot be a factor at all,” Sanders agreed. “You can’t make race outcome determinative, but you can still take it into account, but you can’t cross the line, whatever the line is.”

Figuring out what the line is, and what is permissible and impermissible, is next on the horizon for law schools. Litigation on this point is sure to come.