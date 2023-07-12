Supreme Court ethics investigation

The Associated Press//July 12, 2023

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events.

The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales.

Here are links to the AP’s findings:

INVESTIGATION INTO SUPREME COURT ETHICS:
Justices and donors mingle at campus visits
Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books
Justices’ teaching gigs can double as an all-expenses-paid trips
Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches
Inside the AP’s investigation

