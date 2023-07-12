Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches

The Associated Press//July 12, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches

Close-up of the face of Dick Durbin with a small sign in front of him with his name on it as he speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Durbin says it's time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. (AP file photo)

Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches

The Associated Press//July 12, 2023

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, responding to Associated Press investigative stories on the Supreme Court, said Tuesday it was time for the justices to bring their conduct in line with the ethical standards of other branches of government.

“If they just establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, it would give us much more confidence in their integrity,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said. He commented in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending the NATO summit as part of the U.S. delegation.

The AP has published stories showing that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade; that universities have used trips by justices as a lure for financial contributions by placing them in event rooms with wealthy donors, and that justices have taken expenses-paid teaching trips to attractive locations that are light on actual classroom instruction.

The series comes after stories over the past six months that have raised ethical concerns about the activities of the justices. Durbin and other lawmakers in Washington have announced a vote next week on legislation that would require the court to adopt an ethics code. While the measure is unlikely to pass, it sends a signal of discontent about the court.

The nation’s highest court operates without an ethics code, instead following what Chief Justice John Roberts has referred to as a set of foundational “ethics principles and practices.”

Asked Tuesday about the AP stories, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, called them “powerful reports” that amount to a “drip-by-drip-by-drip indictment of a Supreme Court that seems answerable to no one for ethical breaches.

“The chief justice really ought to be taking these into account for the sake the court and the country because the Supreme Court will no longer exist as a truly viable institution if it continues the failure to face the need for a code of ethics,” he said.

In contrast, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, another member of the Judiciary Committee, said he believes Congress should leave the ethics issue to the court and that the Democrats’ pursuit of ethics reform “is part of a long-standing assault against the court that the left feels is undermining a lot of things they’ve accomplished over the years by judicial action. To me, that’s the motivating factor.”

“I think it’s a co-equal branch of government we don’t have jurisdiction over. Secondly, I think this is part of a false narrative that the court is out of control and needs Congress to save it,” Cornyn said.

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis and an expert in legal ethics, said the latest reporting reveals the extent to which “ethics problems at the Supreme Court is an equal opportunity scandal.

“It’s not just about Clarence Thomas and [Samuel] Alito,” Clark said, referring to earlier media reporting about the two conservative justices. “It’s an institutional rather than individual problem.”

RELATED SUPREME COURT STORIES:
Justices and donors mingle at campus visits
Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books
Justices’ teaching gigs can double as an all-expenses-paid trips
Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches
Inside the AP’s investigation

i

Related Content

Sonia Sotomayor speaks at an event while seated in a chair with her book displayed on a small table to the left

Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books

Sonia Sotomayor’s staff has often prodded public institutions that have hosted the justice to buy her memoir[...]

July 12, 2023
Printout of an email from 2018 with the syllabus about Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch teaching a law class in Italy

Justices’ teaching gigs can double as an all-expenses-paid trips

Documents obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests reveal that some all-expenses-paid [...]

July 12, 2023

Appeals court says Walz had authority to impose mask mandate

Gov. Tim Walz had the legal authority to mandate face masks when he declared a public health emergency in the [...]

July 11, 2023

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre

Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make[...]

July 10, 2023

Judge: Kansas must stop letting trans people change sex on licenses

Kansas must stop allowing transgender people to change the sex listed on their driver’s licenses, a state-co[...]

July 10, 2023

Administration asks appeals court to block social media order

The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block a lower court’s order limiting e[...]

July 10, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features