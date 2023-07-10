Federal court jury acquits concrete contractor in bid-rigging case

In May, Steven Dornsbach and his construction firm were acquitted of bid-rigging charges. Despite the acquittal, Dornsbach’s attorney, Christopher Madel of Madel Law, says he is still working to restore his client’s reputation.

Steven Dornsbach is the founder of Kamida, a Hamel, Minnesota, concrete company. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that, from 2012 until 2017, Dornsbach and Kamida conspired to rig bids for construction repair and construction contracts that were submitted for multiple municipalities in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. This included the cities of Eden Prairie and Plymouth, Eden Prairie Schools, and Wayzata Public Schools. Clarence Olson, an employee of another construction company and longtime friend of Dornsbach, would allegedly submit losing bids with prices higher than Dornsbach’s so that Kamida would be more likely to secure the contract.

Dornsbach and Olson were each charged with violating the Sherman Act. Violating the Sherman Act carries a maximum penalty of a $1 million fine for individuals, $100 million fine for corporations, and 10 years in prison. The fines can also be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or the loss suffered by the crime’s victims if those amounts surpass the statutory maximum fines.

The case was prosecuted by the Antitrust Division’s Chicago Office, who did not immediately return request for comment. “Bid-rigging schemes that target local government contracts cheat taxpayers out of the benefits of competition,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division at the time of indictment.

Olson pleaded guilty for his involvement. He has not yet been sentenced. The sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

In October 2021 and June 2022, Olson wrote letters to the judge presiding over his case, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud. In the first letter, Olson wrote that he was unaware that he was helping Dornsbach break the law, but instead thought he was submitting a second bid to satisfy the city’s requirements to have more than one bid on file. “I feel very badly about the mistakes I have made and I will never do anything like that again,” Olson wrote. Then, in 2022, Olson once again wrote to Tostrud, clarifying his prior letter. “I assumed when I submitted the bids that the work was going to go to Kamida since they usually did all the concrete work that didn’t require multiple bids. I never talked to the city administrators directly that was just my understanding,” he wrote.

Madel asserted, “We believed that the government induced Olson to send the second letter — we argued that the government was trying to get Olson to remember different ‘facts.’” While Madel was unable to get discovery — the court apparently called the government-induced second letter speculative — they did subpoena sitting U.S. Magistrate Judge Dulce J. Foster. Foster previously represented Olson. At court, Foster testified that the DOJ’s lead prosecutor, Sandra Talbott, expressed concern that Olson’s first letter to Tostrud might be misinterpreted and suggested that Foster’s client send a second letter.

Judge Daniel Traynor, who presided over Dornsbach’s case, took issue with this.

“First of all, I want to be clear that I make no finding that this rises to the level of misconduct, professional or otherwise. It does give me concern,” Traynor said at trial.

A jury heard Dornsbach’s case from May 1 to May 10. Olson testified at Dornsbach’s trial, admitting that while he pleaded guilty to bid rigging with Dornsbach that he did not intend or have purpose to rig bids and had no knowledge that a bid-rigging scheme even existed.

While Dornsbach and Kamida were indicted for participating in the conspiracy, a jury ultimately acquitted them, deliberating for about five hours. Madel said that federal criminal acquittals are pretty rare. Less than 2% of federal criminal jury trials result in complete acquittals, according to Madel.

“We spoke to the foreperson and one other juror, and they told us that the jury did not agree on any of the elements,” Madel asserts. “They also issued a question to the judge to that effect on May 10, 2023.”

Dornsbach says that he is puzzled by why the government has not yet taken down its press release. There is now a note in the press release, however, that says that Dornsbach and Kaminda Inc. were acquitted of the charges. “We intend to file a Bivens complaint to stop the government from badgering our innocent clients,” said Madel. “We’ve also served Freedom of Information Act requests to investigate if the government further violated our clients’ rights.”

“We are just so proud to have represented an innocent man, and we hope the government will stop defaming him and remove its online press release,” Madel declares.