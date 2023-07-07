Lawsuit challenges felon voting law

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, left, claps after registering newly eligible voters while Antonio Williams, a new voter and formerly incarcerated person, raises his fist in the air in celebration on Thursday, June 1, at Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul. A new law allows people with felony convictions to vote, as long as they are no longer incarcerated. (AP file photo: Trisha Ahmed)

Alliance: Constitution restores vote at end of sentence, not release

Effective June 1, all Minnesotans convicted of a felony are eligible to vote once they are no longer incarcerated. Just as quickly as the bill was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, it was facing a legal challenge by the Minnesota Voters Alliance.

In 1993, the Minnesota Legislature changed sentencing laws so that the last one-third of the sentence would be supervised release. This allows individuals to get out of prison sooner, though they are still serving their sentence. While they were out of prison, they were previously unable to vote while no longer incarcerated.

The law has faced opposition over the last several years. In February 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Minnesota Constitution did not automatically provide the right to vote for felons on probation once they have been released from prison. The next month, the Minnesota Legislature acted. On March 3, Walz signed the bill that expanded voting rights for over 55,000 formerly incarcerated people. As a result, Minnesota joined more than 20 other states that restore voting rights for some or all ex-felons following incarceration. The law was celebrated by some who asserted that the previous law disproportionately affected Minnesotans of color.

However, the law is now facing a challenge by an organization that asserts that the law violates the Minnesota Constitution. The lawsuit was filed in Anoka County District Court on June 28. Petitioners declare that felons need to complete their full sentence before they can vote in Minnesota.

James Dickey, senior trial counsel for the Upper Midwest Law Center, who is representing the Minnesota Voters Alliance, stresses that even though felons are no longer in prison, they have not been “restored to civil rights” under the Minnesota Constitution. Rather, one-third of the sentence, Dickey maintains, has been overlooked by this law. “It’s not just some time that has been thrown on at the end, but it is an integral part of the criminal sentence,” Dickey said.

The organization asserts that this lawsuit is a response to a violation of the Minnesota Constitution. The lawsuit states that the new law contradicts constitutional law that was affirmed in the Minnesota Supreme Court’s February 2023 ruling on the issue, Schroeder v. Simon. According to the Minnesota Constitution, Article VII, Section 1, those convicted of a felony cannot vote until they are “restored to civil rights,” and the Minnesota Supreme Court declared that the restoration occurs once the felony sentence is completed.

The issue, Dickey insists, is not that felons should be unable to vote. “We believe, just as the Minnesota’s Constitution’s founders believe, in second chances,” Dickey said. “People do get second chances to vote despite being convicted of felonies under the Minnesota Constitution.”

Rather, Dickey and the Minnesota Voters Alliance believe that the Minnesota Legislature must act to change the law. “We recognize that the Legislature has, as the [Minnesota] Supreme Court does, has broad and general discretion to change the laws of Minnesota,” Dickey asserted. “The Legislature can, and actually has, changed some of those laws so that those who are still serving their sentences can have those sentences reduced, and those convicted with felonies going forward now, for example, only have a maximum of five years of probation.”

“The Legislature has the authority to put this issue on the ballot. The Legislature has the authority to enact laws that would actually restore people’s civil rights faster than they currently exist,” Dickey continued.

Dickey also denies that the lawsuit is a maneuver to suppress the vote. “There is no merit in the claim that this is somehow an effort to suppress the vote,” Dickey said. “This is just upholding the Constitution of Minnesota.”

Cassondra Knudson, deputy communications director and press secretary for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, said that the Office had no comment on the merits of the legislation. “However, we will continue to move forward with implementing the law as approved by the Legislature and the governor,” Knudson stated.