Bar exam passage rates declining? Experts say it’s hard to tell

Hundreds of aspiring lawyers line up for Minnesota’s bar exam at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul in this July 26, 2016, file photo. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

As many newly minted legal professionals prepare for their biggest test yet — the July 2023 bar exam — legal experts across the country are continuing to carefully review exam passage data, while preparations begin to replace the bar exam with a new version.

Some reports dating back to 2022 suggest national pass rates are down, including reports from Reuters and an article from the American Bar Association (ABA) Journal, which stated that in 2022, first-time pass rates had decreased. (The ABA has also reported steady rates in 2023.)

This is causing some to consider if the COVID-19 pandemic could be a culprit.

“Right now, that’s just speculation,” cautioned attorney and Minnesota Board of Law Examiners Board President John Koneck.

The truth behind the data is actually more complex, and it may not show an actual decline, Minnesota legal experts like Koneck stated.

Be more skeptical than not

In Minnesota, 61.73% of first-time test-takers of the February 2023 exam passed, which is a decrease from 77.78% in February 2022. The overall pass rate also dropped from 62.64% in February 2022 to 44.85% in February 2023.

While the overall pass rate for the February 2023 exam is the lowest it has been since data going back to 2015 shows, it’s difficult to pinpoint if there is an actual decline, much less a reason for a decline, according to Emily Eschweiler, the director of the Minnesota Board of Law Examiners.

For starters, Eschweiler explained the February 2023 data does not provide a full picture of test examinees — a picture that could explain bar exam results.

Those who take the February exam are more likely to be repeat test-takers, or they opt to take the February exam because they do not feel prepared to take the exam in July after graduation, explained Jerome Organ, who is a founding faculty member and experienced professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law.

“Who is going to take it in July, and who is going to take it in February? The people who take it in July are the people who are ready to go. They are confident. They maybe have a job lined up; they are primed to be successful,” Organ said. “If you’re waiting, there’s probably a reason why you’re waiting.”

Furthermore, data from a recent survey may suggest February examinees — few as there are — may struggle more with their mental health, Organ stated.

He explained that data from a 2021 survey of third-year law students from 39 law schools found that just 10-11% of test takers planned to take the February exam.

Of those students planning to test in February, Organ said the survey responses indicated that 59% were concerned with anxiety, while more than 40% had depression as a concern. To compare, those who planned to take the July exam — 85% of those surveyed — just 44% listed anxiety as a concern and 31% listed depression as a factor.

Organ emphasized that the data from this survey is very small; yet, it could illustrate one of the ways in which the February bar exam and its data is different than data from the July exam.

Data from Minnesota’s July exams did show an increase from 73.50% in July 2022 to 82.58% in July 2023. Overall, going back to July 2015, bar exam passage rates have stayed within 73-77%, with a jump up to 90.70% in 2020.

Moreover, Organ’s brief analysis of February bar exam data points to a leveling out from just one year ago, rather than a decrease.

First-timer pass rates for the February exam have floated between 59% and 69% since February 2017; however, in 2022, the February passage rate for first-time examinees hit 77.78%. The last time the first-time test taker passage rate hit the 70% range in February was in 2016, when it landed at 79.37%.

Some concerns and some changes

Despite the lack of data suggesting a correlation between COVID-19 and bar exam passage rates, as well as low evidence pointing to a decline, Minnesota’s legal experts do believe the bar exam and law schools are no exception when it comes to impacts of the pandemic.

Just what the impact entails is too early to be known.

For instance, while conversations about improving the bar exam began before 2020, the pandemic may have accelerated those discussions, Eschweiler said.

“Minnesota definitely considered alternative recommendations to the examinations probably more significantly than it would have,” Eschweiler said, adding that data collected in relation to the pandemic and alternative licensing methods drove this. “It has had an impact, but it would have to be studied.”

Similarly, Leanne Fuith, a professor of law at Mitchell Hamline, explained the bar exam has long been a difficult process for many students, but several obstacles were likely exacerbated by the pandemic.

This includes those who care for children and their families or need to work to support their families. This typically tends to impact students of color more and fall along gender lines as well, Fuith explained.

Then came the pandemic.

“People are working longer hours. There’s less clarity between work time and home time. They are providing their children’s schooling because schools are closed,” Fuith said, reflecting on the realities of what studying for the bar exam may have looked like during the depths of the pandemic quarantine.

The bar exam may be changing in July 2026, and Fuith believes these changes could provide some relief for test takers, while offering a truer test of a lawyer’s competency.

“I think the legal profession should be continuing the conversation about what the various ways and perhaps the best ways to measure attorney competence,” Fuith said. “The bar exam may not be the best way. And we should be looking closely at the what is required to practice law.”

The Minnesota Board of Law Examiners has joined other states in supporting an updated exam, called the NextGen Bar Exam, from the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The exam is designed focus more on actual skills lawyers will use daily.

The Minnesota Board of Law Examiners, Eschweiler stated, was active in the studies the National Conference of Bar Examiners hosted to create the new exam.

Considerations are also being made to adopt an alternative path to becoming a lawyer through additional requirements that students would have to meet in law school in order to avoid the bar exam.

Fuith and others at Mitchell Hamline are working on a possible illustration of what this path could look like, should conversations about this alternative reach the point where adoption might be possible.

Organ believes the potential changes coming to the 2026 bar exam could be beneficial, but he identified a new issue that could crop up from these changes: being the first to take it.

“I think it’s going in the right direction. I think it’s going to be a challenge. It’s still going to involve studying and learning a lot and memorizing a lot,” Organ said. “But then, there’s also, for the people doing it for the first time… I think students will deal with then is the fear of the unknown because it’s new.”

In the end though, this fear itself is nothing new when it comes to the bar exam.

As Organ stated, “Law students can still find things to be anxious about.”

