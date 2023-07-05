Next generation of Latino lawyers

The Latino Lawyer Camp draws volunteers from both public and private practice, including Mary Giesler, senior vice president and general counsel for the Minnesota Twins, shown here speaking with several of the students taking part in this summer’s program. (Submitted photo: Latino Lawyer Camp)

Weeklong camp introduces ninth-graders to legal profession

A group of ninth-graders recently got a glimpse into the legal profession at Latino Lawyer Camp, held June 19 to June 24. Held for the first time in 2016, the camp reconvened for the second time this year, with plans to continue annually.

Latino Lawyer Camp is a weeklong, immersive experience where Latino ninth-graders who are interested in the law preview what the legal profession is all about. Seventeen students took part in the camp, seeing everything from the Minnesota State Capitol, district court, and private and public sector law offices. The students were able to observe felony omnibus hearings in Ramsey County. One case in particular got their attention: a man pleading guilty to breaking into someone’s home and eating their ice cream. “We could not have asked for a better case to observe in court than something like that,” said Erica Davis, attorney at Davis & Egberg and an organizer of the program.

While the students learned about foundational legal concepts, they spent much of their time doing hands-on learning. This included preparing for and presenting a mock trial. They argued a pretrial motion, gave opening and closing arguments, did direct and cross-examination, and contested trial evidence. While rigorous, the students rose to the challenge.

“Students were thrown into the fire right away,” said Davis. “They each got a binder with mock trial material, simplified rules of evidence, and guidelines for the mock trial. Then, they had just two hours with a coach to prepare for the mock trial.”

“The students came prepared and were excited to do their part in the trial whether it was direct examination of a witness, opening statement, a motion argument,” Davis said. “We had some pretty exciting cross examinations with some very pointed questions for our witnesses.”

The camp targets ninth-graders. This is intentional, with the purpose of early intervention.

“Jorge Saavedra [the camp’s original creator] saw the need to start the pipeline to law school earlier, especially for the Latino community that is extremely underrepresented in the legal community in Minnesota,” Davis said. “He recognized that talking to students before they started high school was a key moment to help them on the right path to a legal career. They needed to know that working hard in high school was important so they could get into a good college and then a good law school. It was too late to hear about law school in undergrad or even later in high school.”

The camp does not just counsel young people about a legal career, but also educates their parents about what the process entails.

“[Saavedra] also recognized a need for the students and their families, many who never went to college and may have been born abroad, to understand that getting to law school is possible and giving them a pathway to help the students get there,” remarked Davis. “When a student may be the first one able to go to college and get an advanced degree in a family, it’s hard for the family to know how to navigate the higher education system or even think it’s possible for their children.”

“One message we heard from the parents was that they wanted their children to be able to come back for another higher level of the camp in the future and have continued participation along their high school journey,” said Davis.

Parents gave extremely positive feedback about the camp, noting that it fills a gap in opportunities for Latino students in Minnesota. “They also said they wished there was more support for events like the camp for their children so their children could prosper and become leaders in Minnesota in the future,” Davis attested.

The camp received a grant from the Minnesota Hispanic Bar Association. Mitchell Hamline donated the rooms and auditorium for the camp as well as help setting up. Everyone, including the co-hosts, speakers, and field trip hosts were volunteers. More than 30 individuals pledged volunteer time to make the camp happen.

Davis said she is hopeful that they can rotate the camp among all three law schools each year so that each school can support the camp and share resources. In the future, the organization plans to create longer-term mentorship relationships between the students and an attorney or law student.

Camp concluded with a goal-setting session with admissions counselors, so that students had guidance about what to do after leaving camp. Finally, there was a graduation ceremony for the students.

The camp inspired many of the students to consider a career in law. One of the unique aspects of the camps was that, whenever possible, Latino professionals facilitated site visits or worked with students. This made an impact both on students and their parents. “They also mentioned that they loved their children seeing themselves represented in most of the coaches, volunteers, and speakers. They saw great value in that,” remarked Davis.