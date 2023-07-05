Misclassified drivers receive back wages in federal lawsuit

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on June 27 awarded $254,628 in back wages and liquidated damages to 21 drivers who were misclassified as independent contractors by Travelon Transportation, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced.

Alpha & Omega USA Inc. has operated Travelon since 1998. It provides airport transfer, private van service, and transportation services for the elderly and those with disabilities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Customers request a ride through the company, and drivers are assigned routes through dispatch. Drivers are not directly paid, but the money is disbursed by Travelon.

This dispute arose out of whether Travelon drivers are employees or independent contractors. Travelon argued that the drivers were independent contractors and paid them as such.

However, Travelon found itself as part of a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation. It did not comply with the findings of the Wage and Hour Division, which found that the misclassification of employees as independent contractors caused minimum, overtime, and other violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Subsequently, the DOL took Travelon to court. It alleged that Travelon misclassified 21 drivers as independent contractors.

The Wage and Hour Division alleged that Travelon did not pay some drivers anything for weeks that they drove. The division also maintained that Travelon deducted various things—such as insurance, maintenance, dispatch, and use of a tablet—which brought drivers’ wages below minimum wage. Additionally, the division asserted that Travelon did not pay time-and-a-half overtime for hours over 40 in a workweek when it misclassified employees as independent contractors.

In 2021, the district court awarded back wages and damages. U.S. District Court Judge David Doty wrote that the arguments Travelon advanced that drivers were not integral to the business were “disingenuous, and frankly, absurd.”

Travelon appealed, and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed summary judgment. It determined that there were issues of material fact — such as whether the drivers were integral to Travelon’s business — that needed to be resolved before the district court could make a legal conclusion. It remanded the case for trial.

There was a five-day jury trial during which jurors were asked to determine whether the drivers were independent contractors or employees based on the economic realities test. On June 16, the jury found that the drivers were not independent contractors and were instead employees.

“With the company setting their work hours, work conditions and pay rates and making demands on their time that prevented them from working elsewhere, the drivers are economically dependent on Travelon Transportation and, by definition, employees and not independent contractors,” explained Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago.

The case was litigated by the Office of the Solicitor in Chicago.

“The Travelon case exemplifies the Labor Department’s commitments to workers and their proper classification as employees,” said Christine Z. Heri, Department of Labor regional solicitor. “Travelon’s drivers typically worked more than 40 hours each week taking Travelon’s clients to non-emergency medical appointments but were denied overtime pay because they were misclassified. Because of the misclassification, the defendants failed to pay 21 drivers more than $127,000 in wages — mostly overtime — they rightfully earned.”

In addition to the judgment for back wages and damages, the court also forbade Travelon from future FLSA violations.

Travelon owner Viktor Cernatinskij told Minnesota Lawyer in an email that the DOL and the judge failed to understand “elementary things” about independent contracting.

“The court’s decision in Travelon illustrates the Department of Labor’s commitment to workers who are misclassified as independent contractors by their employers,” said Heri. “The court’s injunction requiring the defendants to classify their drivers as employees under the Act will ensure not only the compliance of this particular business with the FLSA, but sends a strong message to the regulated community that this business model is unacceptable in the non-emergency transportation industry.”