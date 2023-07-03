ACLU files suit over detention following faulty identification

The ACLU of Minnesota held a press conference Wednesday announcing a federal lawsuit filed against the city of Bloomington and Hennepin County following a mistaken identification and arrest of a suspect. The organization raises questions and concerns about facial recognition software and race, though it is not clear exactly how the faulty identification occurred in this case.

In September 2021, two men carjacked a person and then robbed a group of women at the Mall of America the next day. Stolen credit cards were used at a Walmart in Brooklyn Center. Kylese Perryman, then 19, was pulled over by state police in connection with the incidents. He was detained for five days. After spending time in jail and being on house arrest, police dropped the charges against Perryman. However, it took several more months to expunge Perryman’s record.

The problem was that, the ACLU of Minnesota maintains, basic policework would have eliminated Perryman as a suspect fairly quickly.

“It is outrageous that law enforcement failed to do an even basic investigation that would easily have demonstrated his innocence, and instead chose to arrest him,” stated Deepinder Mayell, executive director of ACLU-MN.

Perryman’s counsel maintains that Perryman was nowhere near where the carjackings and robberies took place, which was supported by time sheets from work, cellphone data, and social media pictures.

Beyond sounding the alarm about ineffective policework, the ACLU is decrying the use of facial recognition software. The ACLU claims that police used facial recognition to match Perryman to the suspect and blamed facial recognition software errors for the arrest. There is little similarity between the suspect and Perryman other than they are both lighter-skinned Black males. Perryman is significantly taller and more slender than photos of the suspect. He also wears a different hairstyle and has different tattoos.

Racial bias in AI is a real problem that AI seeks to address. A landmark federal study conducted in the United States in 2019 revealed that people of color were much more likely to be misidentified by facial recognition software than white people. Specifically, African American men were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men.

The question is whether, and to what extent, facial recognition software was used in this bad identification. In the complaint, the ACLU alleges that Hennepin County prosecutor David Romaker claimed that Perryman was identified by Hennepin County CISA analysts, individuals who operate, analyze, and make recommendations utilizing CISA’s facial recognition software. Bloomington Police Department Detective Andrew Risdall apparently subsequently compared booking photos of Perryman to surveillance photos and made a positive identification.

According to the ACLU, Hennepin County said that Perryman was identified as a result of facial recognition software error rather than human error, but that this point was uncertain.

“It is not clear who truly misidentified Mr. Perryman as the suspect from the Mall of America robbery: Defendant Risdall or the DOE Defendants 11-20 operating the facial recognition software,” the ACLU maintained. “The Defendants have been deliberately vague on this point.”

“It is unclear who informed Prosecutor Romaker that CISA analysts identified Perryman, as opposed to Defendant Risdall. It is also unclear which series of events is true,” the complaint said.

Nelson Mullins attorney Claire Barlow, part of the pro bono team on the case, stated, “The defendants have been deliberately vague and a moving target of sorts as it relates to when and whether facial recognition technology was used. In Hennepin County’s statement following the expungement, they stated that facial recognition was initially used by Hennepin County’s CISA analysts, but the images were not clear enough to proceed. They continued by stating that the same day as the attempted use of facial recognition technology, CISA analysts and/or Bloomington police Detective Risdall personally identified Kylese Perryman by viewing previous booking photos. Hennepin County also represented to the court during Mr. Perryman’s expungement process that he was identified by facial recognition software.”

“The lawsuit will help us determine which story as to the means of identification is true,” Barlow said.

In the lawsuit, ACLU-MN is asking to court to stop Bloomington and Hennepin County from using facial recognition software for suspect identification. It also seeks more than $250,000 in damages.

As of the afternoon of June 28, Janine Hill, communications administrator for the city of Bloomington, said they had not been served with litigation by the ACLU. Hill said that the city did not comment on litigation. However, she did maintain, “The city of Bloomington does not use and does not have facial recognition technology.”

Hennepin County did not respond to a request for comment.

Regardless of whether facial recognition technology was used, the ACLU argues that the police department had a duty to look beyond it. “Regardless of which facial recognition technique was used — software, human review, or some combination of the two — the city and county law enforcement completely failed to then take even basic investigative steps like considering height, weight, and tattoos, which would have ruled Mr. Perryman out,” Barlow said.

“Defendants had a duty to be aware of the limitations of the technology and to not solely rely on it as the basis of an arrest of an innocent young Black man, especially in the wake of other, obvious and available information, like the suspect’s lack of forearm tattoos and completely different build and hairstyle,” the complaint reads. “More investigation was needed prior to any arrest.”

The case, Perryman v. City of Bloomington, Et Al. was brought in federal court.