Kettwick leads Hennepin County Bar Association

Nicole Kettwick has become the 105th president of the Hennepin County Bar Association (HCBA) effective July 1.

Kettwick is a partner at Brandt Kettwick Defense, where she practices criminal defense. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. She previously served as chair of the HCBA New Lawyers Section and as co-chair of the HCBA Criminal Law Section.

Kettwick is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and she received her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas. She is admitted to all courts in the state of Minnesota, as well as the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Kettwick is active in the Hennepin County legal community. She mentors law students at St. Thomas and Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She is also a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Trial Lawyers, and the American Bar Association. She also serves as a board member of the local nonprofit, H2O for Life.

Serving with Kettwick in the HCBA leadership for the coming year is the executive committee, including newly elected HCBA Secretary Norman Pentelovitch (3M), who begins the five-year leadership track (to serve as president for 2026-27.) Roxanne N. Thorelli (Fredrikson & Byron) serves a one-year term, representing the New Lawyers Section.

The 2023-2024 Executive Committee of the Hennepin County Bar Association also includes:

Michael Boulette, president-elect, Taft Stettinius & Hollister; Jessica Klander, treasurer, Bassford Remele; and Landon Ascheman, past president, Ascheman Law.

The Hennepin County Bar Association is a professional society representing 8,000 area attorneys and law students with a wide variety of services for the community and the profession. The association strives to ensure the fairness and accessibility of the legal system by promoting public understanding and confidence in our system of justice and by working along with the courts to improve the administration of justice.