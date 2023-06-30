Building an inclusive profession

Lathrop GPM initiative targets underrepresented students

Big law firms continue to make diversity a priority. The American Lawyer’s 2023 Diversity Scorecard — which looks at racial and ethnic diversity across equity partners, firm leadership, and other attorneys at Am Law 200 firms — shows that minority attorney and partner representation is up again this year.

One firm that has stood out in promoting diversity is Lathrop GPM, which now offers a stipend designed to attract and retain law students from historically underrepresented groups.

Vanessa Vaughn West, Lathrop GPM’s director of diversity and inclusion, spoke to Minnesota Lawyer about the firm’s dedication to diversity and recent diversity efforts.

“Diverse representation in law firms is essential to providing the best direction for our firm as well as the best advice for our clients,” said Vaughn West. “Only with a mix of perspectives can we be the best problem solvers for our clients. It also allows us to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all our attorneys and business professionals.”

Lathrop has made efforts to increase diversity before attorneys are ever hired into the firm. Their most recent effort is a significant financial award that could result in a job offer.

“We recently launched a 1L Diversity Opportunity Program, designed to attract and retain historically underrepresented groups in the legal field, including people of color, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Vaughn West said. “The stipend, up to $20,000, is awarded to one first-year law student each year and distributed in annual payments, providing the student returns to the firm as a 2L summer associate, then receives and accepts an employment offer from the firm following law school graduation.”

It has also made strides for attorneys within in the firm. In June 2023, Lathrop GPM LLP was named among the 2023 50 Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity by Seramount, an honor it has held for the past three years. In 2022, more than 50% of the Partner Compensation Committee and the firm’s practice group leaders were women, with nine women promoted to partner last year.

Additionally, the firm boasts Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus. This signifies that the firm has at least 30% women lawyers, lawyers from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities in top leadership roles, senior-level lateral hiring, promotions into the equity partnership, and participation in client pitch meetings. Additionally, it was named a 2022 Tipping the Scales firm for having 50% or more women in its 2022 U.S. new partner class.

“It is also important to have diversity in leadership roles,” Vaughn West declared. “The inclusion of women and other underrepresented groups greatly enhances the value of our leadership and decision-making. A broader range of viewpoints results in more comprehensive and well-rounded legal strategies, as well as more inclusive workplace policy development.”

Additionally, the firm has networks to support attorneys. “We also have several inclusion networks, which are intended to promote understanding, spark innovation and celebrate difference,” Vaughn West noted. “These include a diverse professionals network, an LGBTQ+ inclusion network, a caregivers network, and an aging parent network.”

One area of diversity that Lathrop has targeted, but has often been overlooked, has been attorneys with disabilities. “People with disabilities should have equal opportunities to participate in the workplace and contribute their skills and talents,” Vaughn West stated. “Ignoring or excluding individuals with disabilities means that you’re missing out on a significant portion of the talent pool. At Lathrop GPM, we work directly with individuals as needed to address their specific needs and make sure they have all the support needed to bring their whole selves to our firm and our clients.”

Vaughn West also points to other types of diversity that are often overlooked. “Socioeconomic, age, religious and geographic diversity as well as neurodiversity are frequently overlooked areas where law firms can make a greater effort,” Vaughn West suggested.

“We believe that the work we have done to increase our diversity has allowed us to retain attorneys and business professionals from all backgrounds,” Vaughn West said. “It also allows us to relate to our clients who also come from a range of diverse backgrounds.”

While Lathrop has made great strides both this year and in past years, the firm will not rest on its laurels. Vaughn West avows that the firm is always looking for innovative ways to increase their DEI efforts. “Our diverse workforce goes hand in hand with our commitment to client service and diversity of thought, ideas and experience.”