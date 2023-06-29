Interest charges raise BMO Harris’ liability above $1B in Petters case

In this Sept. 24, 2008, file photo, FBI agents haul boxes of unknown items from the Petters Group headquarters building in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Tom Petters was convicted of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. (AP file photo: Star Tribune)

BMO Harris bank must pay pre- and post-judgment interest on the $564 million jury verdict awarded to Robins Kaplan’s client Douglas Kelley, bringing the bank’s total liability to more than $1 billion, the law firm announced Monday. It is an exclamation point on a case involving one of the largest Ponzi schemes in United States history.

Thomas Petters, of Wayzata, operated a Ponzi scheme, unbeknownst to many investors and partners. Petters was convicted of conspiracy, mail fraud, money laundering, and wire fraud in federal court. He was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, the largest prison term ever ordered in a financial fraud case in Minnesota.

Still, there is no shortage of litigation surrounding this case. Kelley, who serves as trustee for the BMO Litigation Trust, brought this suit against BMO Harris Bank for breach of fiduciary duty and fraud claims. An M&I Bank (now BMO Harris) checking account was used to launder over $70 billion in Ponzi scheme proceeds between 2002 and 2008. Essentially, Kelley asserted that M&I was complicit in the scheme since it did not alert authorities to irregularities in deposits and withdrawals.

In November 2022, a Minnesota jury determined that BMO aided and abetted breaches of fiduciary duty by Petters. After a 17-day trial, a jury awarded a blockbuster verdict of $564 million to Kelley. That verdict included over $480 million in compensatory damages and nearly $80 million in punitive damages. This was the largest jury award given in Minnesota for a civil case.

On June 23, 2023, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a 45-page opinion in which she granted Kelley’s request for pre- and post-judgment interest. She maintained that federal law made the award of post-judgment interest mandatory, adding post-judgment interest of 4.74%. Wright also determined that Minnesota required the award of prejudgment interest without any equitable reduction, awarding prejudgment interest of 10% on the verdict amount from the date the lawsuit was filed until the verdict was issued. Wright also rejected BMO Harris’ challenge to the punitive damage award.

“We are thrilled with this outcome and Judge Wright’s incredibly detailed order on these issues,” said lead trial counsel Michael Collyard. “We can now move to our final step in finding justice for Mr. Kelley so he can compensate those folks who lost money because of BMO’s actions.”

“The jury verdict is incredibly important to hold BMO accountable for its actions and the interest ruling brings the $564 million verdict to over a billion dollars, which nearly doubles the total award,” Collyard added.

Kelley has brought over three-hundred lawsuits in relation to Petters’ scheme. Victims and creditors have received more than $737 million, and that number will increase even more dramatically.

