Interest charges raise BMO Harris’ liability above $1B in Petters case

Laura Brown//June 29, 2023

Home>All News>

Interest charges raise BMO Harris’ liability above $1B in Petters case

FBI agents wearing jackets haul boxes from the Petters Group headquarters building in 2008

In this Sept. 24, 2008, file photo, FBI agents haul boxes of unknown items from the Petters Group headquarters building in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Tom Petters was convicted of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. (AP file photo: Star Tribune)

Interest charges raise BMO Harris’ liability above $1B in Petters case

Laura Brown//June 29, 2023

BMO Harris bank must pay pre- and post-judgment interest on the $564 million jury verdict awarded to Robins Kaplan’s client Douglas Kelley, bringing the bank’s total liability to more than $1 billion, the law firm announced Monday. It is an exclamation point on a case involving one of the largest Ponzi schemes in United States history.

Thomas Petters, of Wayzata, operated a Ponzi scheme, unbeknownst to many investors and partners. Petters was convicted of conspiracy, mail fraud, money laundering, and wire fraud in federal court. He was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, the largest prison term ever ordered in a financial fraud case in Minnesota.

Still, there is no shortage of litigation surrounding this case. Kelley, who serves as trustee for the BMO Litigation Trust, brought this suit against BMO Harris Bank for breach of fiduciary duty and fraud claims. An M&I Bank (now BMO Harris) checking account was used to launder over $70 billion in Ponzi scheme proceeds between 2002 and 2008. Essentially, Kelley asserted that M&I was complicit in the scheme since it did not alert authorities to irregularities in deposits and withdrawals.

In November 2022, a Minnesota jury determined that BMO aided and abetted breaches of fiduciary duty by Petters. After a 17-day trial, a jury awarded a blockbuster verdict of $564 million to Kelley. That verdict included over $480 million in compensatory damages and nearly $80 million in punitive damages. This was the largest jury award given in Minnesota for a civil case.

On June 23, 2023, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a 45-page opinion in which she granted Kelley’s request for pre- and post-judgment interest. She maintained that federal law made the award of post-judgment interest mandatory, adding post-judgment interest of 4.74%. Wright also determined that Minnesota required the award of prejudgment interest without any equitable reduction, awarding prejudgment interest of 10% on the verdict amount from the date the lawsuit was filed until the verdict was issued. Wright also rejected BMO Harris’ challenge to the punitive damage award.

“We are thrilled with this outcome and Judge Wright’s incredibly detailed order on these issues,” said lead trial counsel Michael Collyard. “We can now move to our final step in finding justice for Mr. Kelley so he can compensate those folks who lost money because of BMO’s actions.”

“The jury verdict is incredibly important to hold BMO accountable for its actions and the interest ruling brings the $564 million verdict to over a billion dollars, which nearly doubles the total award,” Collyard added.

Kelley has brought over three-hundred lawsuits in relation to Petters’ scheme. Victims and creditors have received more than $737 million, and that number will increase even more dramatically.

RELATED:

2022 Attorneys of the Year: Michael Collyard

Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud

s

Related Content

Meagan Wolfe poses outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Building

Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on election leader

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move Wednesday night, proceeded with trying to for[...]

June 28, 2023
The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, Feb. 10, 2016

Court reinstates PolyMet appeal

In the latest step in the PolyMet Mining saga, the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that the Minnesota Court [...]

June 28, 2023
Screenshot of the minnlawyer.com homepage

Minnesota Lawyer launches improved website

In recognition of the ever-growing importance to deliver news in the most engaging way, we are thrilled to ann[...]

June 28, 2023
The U.S. Supreme Court building framed behind flowers and a bush in the foreground

More big Supreme Court rulings are on the way

The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. Here's a look at those cas[...]

June 28, 2023
Logo for The Unfrazzled Lawyer

The Unfrazzled Lawyer: Identifying and protecting against your frazzle factors

Even if you’ve identified and clarified your priorities, and even if you have an effective time-management s[...]

June 27, 2023
Dr. Artika Tyner, right, stands with Shannon Eckman to pose for a photo

Advocate urges lawyers to ‘make inclusion come alive’

Many of the pledges made toward advancing racial justice after George Floyd was killed more than three years a[...]

June 27, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features