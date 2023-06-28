Perspectives: School’s out: Staff, students struggle in suits

“No more lessons, no more books, no more teachers’ dirty looks!”

Amy Abbott, “Her Day Of Work and Play” (1927)

School’s out for most students, educators, and staff following conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

The summer break gives school officials a respite to rest on their laurels. They prevailed in two of three cases in the Minnesota appellate court system in struggles involving an ousted teacher, an expelled student and a sexually abuse student.

The summer hiatus provides an opportune occasion to review them.

Tenure tussle

A tussle over tenure was at the core of a challenge by a charter school counselor that attracted a fair amount of attention, at least in this publication. Laura Brown, “Ex-charter school counselor loses non-renewal suit at appellate court” in Minnesota Lawyer, Feb. 20, 2023.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the claim by non-renewal of the counselor’s probationary contract at the charter school, In Re resolution relating to termination and nonrenewal of teaching contract of a Probationary teacher, 986 N.W.2d 251 (Minn. Ct. App. Feb. 13, 2023).

Reviewing the non-renewal on certiorari, the appellate court addressed two issues: tenure rights of charter school educators; and (2) whether the non-renewal of a contract gives rise to a right to a due process hearing. The appellate court answered both questions in the negative.

The claimant, who had been licensed to work as a school counselor since 2012, worked in that capacity at a charter school in Elk River for three years, a position that is considered a “teacher” under the state licensing and related educational laws. She subsequently worked for another three years as a counselor in a public school district in Monticello, which then refused to renew her contract for the coming school year.

The counselor sued, claiming that she had completed the probationary period and that she had sufficient tenure under Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, known as the Continuing Contract Law, which provides for continuation of employment in the absence of “misconduct.” Under the statute, a teacher is on a probationary status during the “first three consecutive years … in a single district.” When subsequently employed in another district, a teacher has a one-year probationary period and, after completing it, achieves continuing contract rights that cannot be terminated in the absence of “misconduct” — subject to a due process hearing before the school board or an arbitrator.

The claimant asserted that her work at the charter school constitutes teaching “in a single district,” which would give her continued contract rights in the Monticello district because she had been there for a year.

But that argument did not prevail as the court held that the term “district” in the statute does not extend to charter schools. It reasoned that laws applicable to school districts generally do not apply to charter schools unless the statutory language expressly states so. While certain portions of the Education Code, which contains the continuing contract law, does refer to charter schools, there is “nothing in the plain language of the continuing contract provision that “expressly states that it applies to ‘charter schools.’”

This contrasts with other provisions of the Education Code that expressly apply to charter schools, which is lacking in the continuing contract provision. Therefore, the three years that the counselor worked for a charter school were not taken into account to determine whether she had cleared her probationary period. Because the claimant had not completed her probationary period when the Monticello District declined to renew her contract, she was not entitled to have her contract renewed. Nor was she entitled a due process hearing since the “misconduct” provision does not apply to licensees on probationary status.

But some school employees were pleased with a law enacted by Minnesota Legislatures last month entitling them to unemployment compensation benefits when not working between academic terms in the summer. Believed to be the only one of its kind in the country, Minn. Stat. § 268.085, subd. 7, allows school employees paid on an hourly basis, mainly unlicensed staff and paraprofessionals, to qualify for unemployment compensation during academic downtime.

Immunity issues

A charter school prevailed in a tort case in Minor Doe 610 v. Best Academy, 2023 WL 29618245 (Minn. Ct. App. April 17, 2023)(unpublished). The lawsuit involved alleged sexual assault of a minor by a teacher and basketball coach at a pair of charter schools running joint basketball programs in Hopkins.

The student sued the school through her mother on grounds of negligent hiring for employing the coach despite a prior incident of alleged sexual abuse at a different charter facility.

The Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling of the Hennepin County District Court, upholding summary judgment. It reasoned that the defendant schools were “entitled to statutory discretionary immunity” under Minn. Stat. § 466.03, because they were engaged in “balancing of policy objections” in the hiring process.

Moot matter

A student who was expelled from the East Central Public High School near Askov and Finlayson during the middle of his senior year prevailed before the appellate court in In re Expulsion on Behalf of W.M., 2023 WL 2125389 (Minn. Ct. App. Feb. 21, 2023)(unpublished). During a pre-planned lockdown drill, the student took a video and posted it on social media, referencing a “rave.” Another student at a nearby school who saw the posting reported an active shooter, resulting in the police arriving at the scene, conducting a lockdown, and arresting and holding the student in jail for three days.

The school expelled the 12th-grader for conduct that caused significant disruption and endangered others, a determination that was upheld by an independent hearing officer. However, the student appealed to the Commissioner of Education, who reversed that determination on grounds that the risk posed by the student’s behavior was “too tenuous” to constitute “any substantial endangerment.” The student remained in school during the course of the proceedings, due to the commissioner’s direction to remove the expulsion from his record.

All of these events unfolded during the winter and spring of the year, when the school district sought appellate review of the commissioner’s decision. While the case before the Court of Appeals was pending, without any request for an expedited proceeding, the student graduated from the high school, receiving his diploma in early June, as the parties were still briefing the case. It was not heard by the appellate court until the end of the year, about six months after the student had already graduated.

The student’s assertion that the case was moot because he had graduated was accepted by the court. Declining to pass on the merits, it dismissed the school district’s appeal of the commissioner’s determination. The school’s contention that there was still a “live controversy” relating to the expungement of the student’s record was rejected because the underlying decisions were either “exclusively concerned” or “primarily concerned” with the expulsion issue, “not with the records of his expulsion.” The sole issue on the appeal was whether the commissioner “correctly decided” that the expulsion was improper, which had resulted in his reinstatement, since the student had already graduated, it was no longer necessary to decide whether the expulsion was improper and whether he should have been reinstated, and the way that the school district treats the student’s record has no “practical significance.”

Case law cited by the district in support of its argument that appeals concerning student discipline do not become moot, even if the student has graduated, is distinguishable because those cases involve a student’s interest in overturning a disciplinary decision. This markedly differs from the interest of a school district in “upholding a disciplinary decision,” which was the issue currently before the court. Because the district failed to identify “any tangible benefit … that might arise from its retention of records concerning the expulsion of a student who has graduated,” its claimed “abstract interest” regarding the records of the student’s expulsion “is not a valid reason for deciding the merits of this appeal.”

Nor was any of the three exceptions to the mootness doctrine raised by the School District applicable. The exception for cases that have “statewide significance,” does not apply because the issue of the appeal does not present any important question of statewide significance, since the case turned on a “highly unique set of facts.”

The exception overcoming mootness for issues that are both capable of repetition, yet likely to evade review, also was not in point because it is “unlikely” that the school district will be subject to “unusual” actions consisting of a decision by the commissioner of education reversing an expulsion decision or that other school districts will encounter “similar circumstances.”

Finally, overcoming mootness for appeals that have “collateral” consequences does not apply. The school district’s contention that it will be harmed by having to expunge the student’s record and not be able to use it in future cases involving “other students” lacks merit because the district “has a duty to maintain privacy of educational data” concerning the student and, cannot disclose such data to anyone, except the student, who has graduated and has no continuing interest in the data.

Since none of the exceptions applies, the appeal is moot, the case dismissed, and the student’s expulsion record must remain expunged.

More mootness

Two more recent Supreme Court decisions addressed mootness, too: one by the Minnesota Supreme Court and the other from the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Winkowski v. Winkowski, 989 N.W.2d 302 (Minn. 2023). The state Supreme Court held that the expiration of a harassment restraining order (HRO) mooted an appeal without addressing the merits. The court reasoned that since the six-month time period for the proscription entered by the Olmsted County District Court had expired, there was no “justiciable controversy” regarding the HRO, and none of the exceptions to mootness applied, including the one for “collateral consequences.”

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a mootness claim in addressing a complex bankruptcy-lease lawsuit at the Mall of America in MOAC Mall Holdings LLC v. Transform Holdings LLC, 143 S.Ct. 927 (2023). The case concerned an appeal from a bankruptcy court ruling in New York that denied objections by the Mall of America (MOA) to an assignment of assets by the bankrupt Sears Roebuck, including its tenant-friendly lease at the mall. The case was not moot because “relief remains legally available” in the bankruptcy court, which warranted removal to that tribunal to allow the mall’s challenge to proceed.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals weighed in with another decision in State of Missouri v. Biden, 2023 WL 3862561 (8th Cir. 2023)(unpublished). The case concerned a challenge to the Biden administration’s executive order mandating that federal contracts require COVID vaccination of their employees.

After an appeal, the administration revoked the mandate. The appellate court granted a motion to dismiss the government’s appeal on grounds that the termination of the executive order mooted the case.

As the summer break approaches mid-point, with its two months to go until the 2023-24 academic year begins, schools, employees, and students alike get ready for the coming year and the legal tussles it might trigger.

PERSPECTIVES POINTERS

Minnesota education facts and figures

Number of K-12 public school students: 821,000

821,000 Number of K-12 teachers: 49,000

49,000 Number of School Districts : 331

: 331 Number of Public Schools: 2,014

2,014 Number of charter schools: 180

180 Number of charter school students: 76,000

Marshall H. Tanick is an attorney with the Twin Cities Law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.

RELATED: More Perspectives columns