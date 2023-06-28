Minnesota Lawyer launches improved website

In recognition of the ever-growing importance to deliver news in the most engaging way, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new and improved minnlawyer.com! Our team has been hard at work over the past few months to create a more engaging, user-friendly, and informative platform for our readers.​

​One of the most exciting aspects of the new website is its updated design. We’ve taken great care to create a modern and visually appealing layout that is sure to capture the attention of visitors. From the homepage to the individual article pages, every aspect of the site has been carefully crafted to provide a more engaging and enjoyable reading experience.​

But it’s not just the aesthetics of the site that have been improved. We’ve also made a number of technical and functional upgrades that are sure to make your experience on our site even better.​

​For starters, the new website is fully optimized for mobile devices. With more and more people accessing the internet from their smartphones and tablets, it’s important that our site is easy to use and navigate on these devices. We’ve made sure that the site is fully responsive, meaning that it will adjust its layout and features to fit the screen size of any device you’re using. Whether you’re reading an article on your desktop computer or scrolling through our site on your phone during your morning commute, you’ll have a seamless and enjoyable experience.​

​We’ve also worked to enhance the user experience of the site in other ways. Navigation has been simplified and streamlined, making it easier to find the articles and topics you’re most interested in. Load times have been optimized so that you won’t be kept waiting for pages to load, even if you’re on a slower internet connection. And we’ve included clearer calls to action throughout the site, making it easier to share articles, sign up for our newsletter, and engage with our social media channels.​

​Of course, the content of the site is why you are here. So, we’ve added new categories and tags to make it easier to find the information that matters most to you.

